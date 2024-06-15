UPSC IAS 2024 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Know Timings, Preparation Tips

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination tomorrow, June 16, 2024 (Sunday). To facilitate candidates appearing for the exam, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro and the Delhi Metro will start their services at 6 am on Sunday.

The UPSC CSE exam will begin at 9 am (forenoon session) and 2 pm (afternoon session), with entry to the venue closing 30 minutes before the test starts. According to the UPSC website, candidates should arrive early to avoid any last-minute rush.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Exam Timings:

- Paper I: 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

- Paper II: 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

Last-Minute Preparation Tips:

1. Take Mock Tests: Practice with mock tests and previous year's papers to understand the exam pattern and identify areas needing improvement. Use the insights from these tests to refine your exam strategy.

2. Quick Revisions: Use your handwritten notes for quick and effective revisions. They are concise and tailored to your understanding.

3. Focus on Key Concepts: Revisit important principles, formulas, and timelines. Avoid starting new topics to prevent confusion. Stay calm and confident during your revisions for better recall.

4. Maintain Health: Ensure you sleep well, eat healthily, and stay hydrated to maintain concentration levels during the exam. Avoid last-minute cramming and prioritize your health.

5. Review NCERT Summaries: Go through summaries and key points from NCERT textbooks for a comprehensive review.

6. Read Instructions Carefully: Thoroughly read and understand the instructions on the question paper before starting.

Exam Day Guidelines:

- Entry Closure: Entry into the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the exam starts—09:00 AM for the forenoon session and 02:00 PM for the afternoon session. Latecomers will not be allowed.

- Frisking: Arrive early for frisking procedures.

- E-Admit Card: Bring your e-Admit Card, which can be downloaded from the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). If your photo on the e-Admit Card is unclear or missing details, bring a photo ID and two passport-size photographs with your name and date for each session, along with an undertaking.

- Prohibited Items: Do not bring mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, or any communication tools. Normal wristwatches are allowed, but smartwatches and other devices with special accessories are strictly prohibited.