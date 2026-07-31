UPSC Group A, B Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Apply Now At upsconline.nic.in

Website: https://upsconline.nic.in/

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application process for recruitment to multiple Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts today, July 31, 2026, at 6 PM. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can apply through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in before the deadline.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under Advertisement No. 08/2026 to fill vacancies across several Central Government ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Law and Justice.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification before submitting their applications. Those who successfully submit their forms will be able to print the final application till August 1, 2026 (11:59 PM).

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application process began: July 11, 2026

Last date to apply: July 31, 2026 (6 PM)

Last date to print application: August 1, 2026 (11:59 PM)

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the ORA Portal:

Step 1: Visit the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number, if applying for the first time.

Step 3: Select the desired post under Advertisement No. 08/2026.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Verify all details and submit the application before 6 PM today.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

₹25 for General, OBC and EWS candidates.

No fee for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and women applicants.

The fee can be paid through SBI branches, UPI, net banking, or debit/credit cards.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment includes vacancies for the following posts:

Assistant Soil Chemist – 2

Prosecutor – 1

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Hematology) – 9

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Endocrinology) – 10

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) – 13

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine) – 3

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine) – 3

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology) – 1

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology) – 1

Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology) – 2

Entomologist (CCCO) – 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) – 1

Superintendent (Legal) – 1

Several vacancies have also been reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per the Government of India norms.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications and experience differ depending on the post. Some of the key requirements include:

Assistant Soil Chemist: Master's degree in Agriculture/Agricultural Chemistry with relevant specialisation and three years' experience.

Prosecutor: Graduate with an LLB degree and relevant legal experience.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor: MBBS with the prescribed postgraduate medical qualification and teaching experience.

Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology): Master's degree in Zoology with Entomology/Public Health Entomology and relevant experience.

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): Master's degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pharmacy or Forensic Science with work experience.

Superintendent (Legal): Bachelor's degree in Law with two years' experience in legal affairs or judicial service.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates can contact the helpline numbers for clarification, guidance, or assistance with the application process, as well as examination/recruitment details. Call 011-24041001 or 011-40303444, or send an email to upscsoap@nic.in. Throughout the application period, the helpline will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., every working day. Applicants can use this service to pay fees, upload documents, and other application-related issues.