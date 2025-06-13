UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card Released At upsc.gov.in; Exam On June 21 & 22

Official website

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 admit cards: The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 admit cards have been formally distributed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) via a press release dated June 13, 2025.

The mains exam, which is planned for June 21-22, is the second stage after the preliminary exams and is required for students shortlisted for roles as a geologist, geophysicist, chemist, or hydrogeologists.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 admit cards: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Find and click the "Combined Geo-Scientist Mains admit card 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Complete the form and download the e-admit card.

Step 5: Print a real copy to take to the exam centre.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 admit cards: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s full name

Roll number

Registration ID

Date of birth

Photograph and signature

Exam name (e.g., UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025)

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Duration of the exam

Examination centre name and full address

Centre code

Important exam-day instructions

COVID-19 related guidelines (if applicable)

Items allowed/prohibited inside the exam hall

Candidates should carefully verify all details and contact UPSC in case of discrepancies.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 admit cards: Exam day guidelines

Candidates needs to bring their admit card and original photo ID that is required for entry.

Candidates must verify their identity, roll number, date/time, and centre details while downloading their admit cards.

If there are any discrepancies, candidates should contact UPSC by email (usgeol-upsc@nic.in) or the facilitation counter phone numbers listed on the UPSC website.

Electronic gadgets, calculators, notes, and mobile phones are prohibited items.

To learn more about UPSC exams and hall tickets, visit upsc.gov.in.