UPSC Extends NDA II & Naval Academy Exam 2026 Registration Deadline To June 11; Apply At upsconline.nic.in

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 application deadlines have been extended by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates may apply online until June 11 if they were unable to complete the NDA 2 application form 2026 until today. On the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in, they must fill out their NDA 2 registration form.

According to the official announcement, “The last date for filling up of Application for the ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination–II, 2026; and Combined Defence Services Examination-II, 2026’ has been extended i.e. till 6:00 P.M. of 11.06.2026.”

Direct link to read the official notification

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates

UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026

NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026

Revised last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 11, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees

General category candidates: INR 100

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

Female candidates: No fee

Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's Account Creation section.

Step 3: To register, provide your email address, mobile number, and other details.

Step 4: Use Net Banking, UPI, or a debit or credit card to log in and pay the cost.

Step 5: Complete the form and send it in.

Step 6: After that, download and store the form for further use.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit/Credit card details for fee payment

Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website.

Students should contact the assistance desk if they encounter any difficulties filling out the NDA application form. The NDA helpdesk can be reached at 1124041001, 01140303444, or via email at upscsoap@nic.in