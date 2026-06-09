UPSC Extends NDA II & Naval Academy Exam 2026 Registration Deadline To June 11; Apply At upsconline.nic.in

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 application deadlines have been extended by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates may apply online until June 11 if they were unable to complete the NDA 2 application form 2026 until today. On the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in, they must fill out their NDA 2 registration form.
According to the official announcement, “The last date for filling up of Application for the ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination–II, 2026; and Combined Defence Services Examination-II, 2026’ has been extended i.e. till 6:00 P.M. of 11.06.2026.”
Direct link to read the official notification
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates
UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026
NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026
Revised last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 11, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees
General category candidates: INR 100
SC candidates: No fee
ST candidates: No fee
Female candidates: No fee
Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee
Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website.
Step 2: Go to the homepage's Account Creation section.
Step 3: To register, provide your email address, mobile number, and other details.
Step 4: Use Net Banking, UPI, or a debit or credit card to log in and pay the cost.
Step 5: Complete the form and send it in.
Step 6: After that, download and store the form for further use.
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents
Scanned passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Debit/Credit card details for fee payment
Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website.
Students should contact the assistance desk if they encounter any difficulties filling out the NDA application form. The NDA helpdesk can be reached at 1124041001, 01140303444, or via email at upscsoap@nic.in