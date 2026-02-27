UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026 Declared: Check Prelims List At upsc.gov.in; Shortlisted Candidates to Appear for Mains on June 21

UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Result: The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination Results 2026 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who took the written exam, which was held on February 8, 2026, can now view their results. The result is available in PDF format.

In case of any issues, candidates can also reach out on working days between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, either in person or by calling (011)-23388088, 23385271, 23381125, or 23098543.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can check out the steps to access the result below:

Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 Written Result."

The Results PDF will open up on the screen

Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to find your name

Download and Take a printout of UPSC ESE Prelims PDF for future references

Direct Link To Check

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026: What’s Next?

Candidates who are qualified in the UPSC ESE Prelims must appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026, which will be held on June 21, 2026.

Candidates may download their e-admit cards from the Commission's website approximately one week before the start of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026. Candidates are also informed that the marks and cut-off marks for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, will be uploaded on the Commission's website, upsc.gov.in, once the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2026, is completed, i.e., after the declaration of the final result (after the conduct of the Personality Test) of the Engineering Services Examination, 2026.

Candidates should also be aware that no request for a change of center/discipline for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026, will be considered under any circumstance.