UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 Timetable Out: Check Official Notification Here

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 on the official website. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary stage can now check the detailed schedule on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Engineering Services (Main/Stage II) Examination will take place in two shifts on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The first session will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the second session from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable: Exam Pattern

The ESE Mains exam will consist of two conventional (descriptive) papers in the respective engineering discipline:

Paper I: 300 marks

Paper II: 300 marks

Duration: 3 hours for each paper

Total Marks: 600

The papers will be conducted for disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable: How to Check UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable

Candidates can follow these steps to access the schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 Timetable” link on the homepage

Step 3: The timetable PDF will open on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to review the timetable carefully and keep a hard copy for exam day planning and reference.

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable: Selection Process

Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in both Stage I (Preliminary) and Stage II (Mains), as determined by the UPSC, will be shortlisted for Stage III (Personality Test/Interview).

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable: Eligibility for Mains

Only candidates who pass the preliminary examination are eligible to take the Mains exam. The preliminary results were released on February 27, 2026.