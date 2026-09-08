UPSC ESE 2026 Personality Test Schedule Released For 1,336 Candidates At upsc.gov.in; Interviews To Begin From September 21 | Official notification

UPSC ESE 2026 Personality Test Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026 Personality Test schedule for 1,336 candidates. According to the important notice dated September 7, 2026, the Personality Tests (Interviews) will begin from September 21, 2026.

The schedule has been released on the basis of the results of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026, which were declared by the Commission on July 24, 2026.

Candidates can check their interview date and session against their roll number in the detailed schedule released by UPSC.

Direct link to read the official announcement

UPSC ESE 2026 Personality Test: Date And Time

The key details of the ESE 2026 Personality Test are as follows:

Personality Test begins: September 21, 2026

Personality Test schedule: September 21 to October 30, 2026

Total candidates scheduled: 1,336

Forenoon session reporting time: 9:00 AM

Afternoon session reporting time: 1:00 PM

Candidates must check the detailed schedule against their roll number to confirm their interview date and session.

The Commission has stated that no request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test allotted to a candidate will be entertained.

UPSC ESE 2026 E-Summon Letters

UPSC said the e-Summon Letters for the Personality Tests of all 1,336 candidates will be made available shortly.

Candidates will be able to download their e-Summon Letters through the Commission's official website at upsconline.nic.in. They should keep the document safely and follow all instructions mentioned in the summon letter before appearing for the interview.

UPSC ESE 2026 Interview: Travel Reimbursement

Candidates appearing for the Personality Test will be eligible for reimbursement of travelling expenses, subject to the Commission's rules.

The reimbursement will be restricted to the Second/Sleeper Class train fare by Mail/Express train. If a candidate travels by any other mode or class, the claim will be processed according to S.R.-132 and UPSC guidelines.

The Commission has also provided the Travelling Allowance Form for Candidates on its website under the Forms and Downloads section.

UPSC ESE 2026 Interview Schedule: How To Check

Candidates can check the ESE 2026 Personality Test schedule by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest Engineering Services Examination 2026 Personality Test notice.

Step 3: Open the detailed interview schedule

Step 4: Search for your roll number in the schedule.

Step 5: Check the allotted interview date and session.

Step 6: Download and save the schedule for future reference.

Candidates should also download their e-Summon Letter once it is made available and report at the venue at the time specified by the Commission.