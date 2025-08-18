 UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Last Date Today To Apply For 230 Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner Posts At upsc.gov.in
The UPSC will close registration for the 2025 EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner recruitment today, August 18.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
UPSC EPFO 2025 Registration | Official Website

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The registration period for the 2025 EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner recruitment will end today, August 18, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, is where qualified applicants can apply for these positions.

This recruitment campaign will fill 230 positions in total. To apply for the positions, candidates must hold a graduating degree in any field from an accredited school or university.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to UPSC.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.
2. Click on the “Apply Online” option displayed on the front page.
3. Visit the page for registration. Fill out the required information and finish the procedure.
4. Go to your account and log in now.
5. Complete the application and pay the required application cost.
6. Submit your application and attach supporting documentation.
7. Save a physical copy of the document for future reference after downloading it.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Marking scheme

Negative marking will be applied in the recruitment test.

For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

If a question is left unanswered, no penalty will be applied.

article-image

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will begin with a Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

The CRT will be used to shortlist candidates for the interview round.

The recruitment is for the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provider Commissioners.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

All questions in the test will carry equal marks.

Candidates can visit UPSC's official website for additional information.

