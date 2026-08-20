UPSC EPFO APFC Notification 2026 Released; 80 Vacancies Announced, Check Dates, Eligibility and Fee

UPSC EPFO APFC 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the short notification for the EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Recruitment 2026. The notification was issued announcing 80 vacancies for the APFC post.

The detailed notification will be released on August 22, 2026, which is also when the online application process will begin. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications until September 11, 2026. The UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment Test date has not been officially announced yet.

UPSC EPFO APFC 2026: Important Dates

Short Notification: August 19, 2026

Detailed Notification: August 22, 2026

Application Begins: August 22, 2026

Last Date to Apply: September 11, 2026

Recruitment Test: December 20, 2026 (Expected)

Interview: October-November 2027 (Expected)

UPSC EPFO APFC 2026: Vacancy

UPSC has announced a total of 80 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post. The category-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Total Vacancies: 80

General/UR: 29

EWS: 8

OBC: 18

SC: 15

ST: 10

PwBD: 3 vacancies are reserved within the total 80 posts.

Of the total 80 vacancies, three posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

UPSC EPFO APFC 2026: Registration

The online application window for UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026 will open on August 22. Candidates will have until September 11 to complete the registration and submit their applications. Candidates are advised not to wait until the final day to apply. Early submission can help applicants avoid possible technical issues, server-related problems or payment failures close to the deadline.

UPSC EPFO APFC 2026: Application Fee

Candidates required to pay the application fee will have to pay ₹25. Women candidates and candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempt from paying the fee.

General/OBC/EWS: ₹25

SC/ST/PwBD: No fee

Women candidates: No fee

UPSC EPFO APFC Exam Pattern 2026

The selection process for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post consists of two stages:

Recruitment Test

Interview

The detailed notification will provide information about the syllabus, examination scheme, marking system and other recruitment-related details.