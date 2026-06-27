UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Registration Underway At upsc.gov.in; Apply Online By July 17 For Group A & B Posts

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online registration process for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates for various Group A and Group B posts across different ministries and departments of the Government of India. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal from June 27, 2026, while the last date to apply is July 17, 2026.
The recruitment has been announced under Advertisement No. 07/2026 and includes vacancies in several central government ministries and departments. Candidates can apply online through the UPSC ORA portal after checking the post-wise eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026:Posts Available Under Advertisement No. 07/2026
The notification includes vacancies for several prestigious posts, including:
Joint Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Ministry of Ayush
Aeronautical Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Legal Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Company Prosecutor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India
Senior Photographic Officer, Ministry of Defence
Photographic Officer, Ministry of Defence
Civilian Assistant Security Officer
Store Officer (Civilian)
Specialist Grade III posts
Assistant Professor posts under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Apart from these, UPSC has also advertised vacancies for several other technical and specialist positions across central government departments.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility requirements vary depending on the post. Generally, candidates must fulfill the following conditions:
Educational Qualification
Bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline
Master's degree for certain specialized posts
Professional qualifications wherever applicable
Experience
Certain posts require relevant work experience, which varies according to the position.
Age Limit
The age limit differs for each post. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates as per Government of India rules.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026
Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the UPSC official website or the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at
Step 2: Register on the ORA portal if you are a new user.
Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required details.
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
Step 5: Review all the information carefully before submitting the application.
Step 6: Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Documents Required
Applicants should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application:
Educational certificates
Experience certificates (if applicable)
Identity proof
Category certificate (if applicable)
Passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process may include:
Shortlisting of applications
Recruitment Test (for applicable posts)
Personal Interview
Document Verification
Final Merit List
The exact selection procedure will vary depending on the post.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Why Apply for UPSC Direct Recruitment?
UPSC Direct Recruitment offers qualified professionals an opportunity to secure prestigious Central Government positions without appearing for the Civil Services Examination. Selected candidates receive attractive pay, career progression, job security, and the chance to work in specialised government departments.
Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully and complete the online application before July 17, 2026 to avoid last-minute issues.