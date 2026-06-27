UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Registration Underway At upsc.gov.in; Apply Online By July 17 For Group A & B Posts

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online registration process for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates for various Group A and Group B posts across different ministries and departments of the Government of India. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal from June 27, 2026, while the last date to apply is July 17, 2026.

The recruitment has been announced under Advertisement No. 07/2026 and includes vacancies in several central government ministries and departments. Candidates can apply online through the UPSC ORA portal after checking the post-wise eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.

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UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026:Posts Available Under Advertisement No. 07/2026

The notification includes vacancies for several prestigious posts, including:

Joint Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Ministry of Ayush

Aeronautical Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Legal Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Company Prosecutor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India

Senior Photographic Officer, Ministry of Defence

Photographic Officer, Ministry of Defence

Civilian Assistant Security Officer

Store Officer (Civilian)

Specialist Grade III posts

Assistant Professor posts under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Apart from these, UPSC has also advertised vacancies for several other technical and specialist positions across central government departments.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility requirements vary depending on the post. Generally, candidates must fulfill the following conditions:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline

Master's degree for certain specialized posts

Professional qualifications wherever applicable

Experience

Certain posts require relevant work experience, which varies according to the position.

Age Limit

The age limit differs for each post. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates as per Government of India rules.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the UPSC official website or the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Register on the ORA portal if you are a new user.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Review all the information carefully before submitting the application.

Step 6: Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Documents Required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application:

Educational certificates

Experience certificates (if applicable)

Identity proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process may include:

Shortlisting of applications

Recruitment Test (for applicable posts)

Personal Interview

Document Verification

Final Merit List

The exact selection procedure will vary depending on the post.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Why Apply for UPSC Direct Recruitment?

UPSC Direct Recruitment offers qualified professionals an opportunity to secure prestigious Central Government positions without appearing for the Civil Services Examination. Selected candidates receive attractive pay, career progression, job security, and the chance to work in specialised government departments.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully and complete the online application before July 17, 2026 to avoid last-minute issues.