UPSC Declares Indian Forest Service Examination 2025 Final Results; 148 Candidates Recommended For Appointment

UPSC IFS Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has released the final results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2025. The results are based on the written examination conducted from 16 November to 23 November 2025, followed by the Personality Test held between 6 April and 15 April 2026.

A total of 148 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Forest Service across various categories, subject to eligibility verification and vacancy availability.

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UPSC IFS Result 2025: Category-wise selection break-up

General: 42 (including PwBD candidates)

EWS: 21

OBC: 52 (including PwBD candidates)

SC: 22

ST: 11

Additionally, 02 PwBD-1 vacancies have been carried forward due to non-availability of suitable candidates, and the result of 01 candidate has been withheld. The candidature of 71 recommended candidates remains provisional.

UPSC IFS Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

The candidates can download the result PDF by following these steps.

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Examinations section of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on Active Exams.

Step 4: Select the Forest Service Examination 2025.

Step 5: Click on the written results link.

Step 6: Download the PDF and search for your roll number.

UPSC IFS Result 2025: Top 10 Candidates (IFS 2025 Final Merit List)

Basavaraj Kempawad (Roll No. 0332660)

Anshuman Kumar Singh (Roll No. 1512197)

Siddharth (Roll No. 6312068)

Karan Kumar Singh (Roll No. 0833493)

Aanchal Sharma (Roll No. 0805539)

Anoop Reddy A (Roll No. 0306750)

Akshat Singhal (Roll No. 0502603)

Sankalp Dixit (Roll No. 0402658)

Ravi Laxmipriya (Roll No. 1221229)

Ashwani Kumar R. (Roll No. 0808117)

UPSC IFS Result 2025: Important Notes for Candidates

The Government will make appointments based on the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates meeting all of the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions outlined in the Rules for the Examination and completing all verifications, as required, satisfactorily.

Reservation claims (EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD) will be reviewed by appropriate authorities.

Marks of candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website within 15 days of result declaration.

Candidates can seek clarifications at the UPSC Facilitation Counter or via the official website: upsc.gov.in .

UPSC IFS Result 2025: Candidate Support and Result Access

The UPSC has provided a Facilitation Counter to assist candidates with queries related to examinations and recruitment procedures. It is located near the Examination Hall Building within the Commission’s campus.

Candidates can reach the Commission for clarifications during working days between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, either in person or through the telephone numbers 011-23385271 / 011-23381125.