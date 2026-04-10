UPSC Declares CAPF 2026 Results: What’s Next For Qualified Candidates

UPSC CAPF 2026 Result Declared: The UPSC CAPF Result 2026 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website at upsc.gov.in . Candidates who appeared for the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandants) exam in 2026 can now access and download the results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official website, 1,826 candidates have advanced to the next stage of the selection process, which includes the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who passed the written exam will now take the physical tests in the next phase.

In case of any issues, the Union Public Service Commission has a facilitation counter on its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/results on working days between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in person or by calling the following phone numbers. Call (011) 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter. The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants' written examination took place on August 3, 2025.

UPSC has clarified that the candidature of all qualified candidates is provisional. Candidates must produce original documents to support their eligibility claims during the later stages of selection.

UPSC CAPF 2026 Result Declared: 15- Day window

The UPSC has also opened a 15-day window from April 10, 2026, for qualified candidates. During this period, candidates must

Update educational qualification status

Upload proof of qualifying exam

Update address details

Add higher education details (if any)

Provide employment or service experience

Candidates who fail to update these details within the given timeline will not be allowed to appear for the interview or personality test.

UPSC CAPF 2026 Result Declared: How To Download Results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CAPF Result 2026 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

Direct Link To Download Result

UPSC CAPF 2026 Result Declared: Admit Card Details

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests will be issued an E-Admit Card by the Nodal Authority, i.e., ITBP, to appear for the PST/PET. To appear at the PST/PET, candidates must bring the E-Admit Card, a hard copy of the finally submitted DAF, and photo identity proof, such as an Aadhar card, driving license, passport, voter ID card, etc., to the allotted centers.