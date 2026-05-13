UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Download GS Paper 1 & CSAT PDFs

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has formally released the UPSC CSE answer key 2025 for Prelims on its website, upsc.gov.in. The paper-wise answer keys for General Studies Paper 1 and CSAT (Paper 2) are now available for candidates who took the Civil Services Preliminary Examination in 2025.

Direct link to check General Studies Paper 1 anskwer key

Direct link to check Genera studies Paper 2 answer key

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to download the answer key

Applicants can obtain the UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2025 by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Examinations" or "Answer Keys" section

Step 3: Locate the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 link

Step 4: Choose Paper 1 (GS) or Paper 2 (CSAT)

Step 5: Download the PDF answer key

Step 6: Save it for reference and score computation.

Direct link to check General Studies Paper 1 anskwer key

Direct link to check Genera studies Paper 2 answer key

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Admit card and exam details

The exam is set for May 24, 2026, and candidates will be able to acquire their hall passes from upsc.gov.in using their registration ID or roll number. The UPSC Prelims 2026 admission card is anticipated to be distributed around May 15, 2026.

Candidates can use their registration ID or roll number to download their hall passes from upsc.gov.in.