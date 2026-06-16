UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; 13,343 Candidates Qualify For Mains Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. The exam was conducted on May 24, 2026, and candidates who have qualified will now move a step closer to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: Results and vacancies

According to the Commission, a total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted this year for the Mains examination against 1,016 vacancies notified under the Civil Services Examination 2026. Last year, 14,161 candidates were selected for the Mains stage against 1,087 vacancies, indicating a slightly lower intake this cycle.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: Steps to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at UPSC Official Website

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 Result” on the homepage

Step 3: Download the PDF file containing roll numbers of qualified candidates

Step 4: Open the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl + F

If your roll number appears in the list, you are eligible for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026. Candidates are advised to save a copy of the result PDF for future use.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: Provisional candidature

The candidature of all shortlisted candidates remains provisional and subject to the fulfilment of eligibility conditions as prescribed in the examination rules.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: Mandatory online window for mains application

Mains application process

UPSC has also informed that all qualified candidates must complete a mandatory online process to confirm their candidature for the Mains examination. This includes fee payment (where applicable), updating essential details, and submitting preferences through the official portal.

The Commission has clearly stated that failure to complete this step within the stipulated timeline will result in disqualification from appearing in the next stage.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: Date Window for Updates and Submission

Important dates window

Candidates will be required to complete the following formalities between June 19 and June 28, 2026:

Payment of ₹200 application fee for Mains (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted)

Submission or updation of scribe details, assistive devices, or question paper format (large font, if required)

Filling and final submission of cadre preference for the Civil Services Examination 2026

Final confirmation of application form on the portal

UPSC has also clarified that even candidates who have no changes to make must log in and submit the form after verification. Without final submission, the e-admit card for the Mains examination will not be generated.

Candidates can complete the process through the official portal: UPSC Online Portal

Marks and cut-off details to be released later

The Commission has further stated that marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the Preliminary Examination will be published only after the entire Civil Services Examination 2026 cycle and Indian Forest Service Examination 2026 are completed, along with the final result declaration.

Helpline support

For any clarification, UPSC has also activated its call centre support at 011-40303444 / 011-24041001, available between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM.