UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: The CSE Mains Admit Card was made available on August 14 on the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website, upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains admit card will be made available for the test, which is set for August 21–30, 2026.

UPSC CSE admission cards are officially released, and all students who plan to take the CSE Mains test can check and download them through the official website. Students must input their registration number, password, and security pin in order to get the UPSC CSE admission card PDF.

Direct link to download admit card

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

CSE Mains Admit Card Released: August 14, 2026

CSE Mains Examination: August 21 to 30, 2026

Admit Card Website: upsc.gov.in

Mode of Admit Card: Online

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to download e-admit card

The Union Public Service Commission UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026 may be downloaded by candidates by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website: UPSC Official Website

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "UPSC CSE 2026 Admit Card" download link.

Step 3: Enter your security code, login credentials, and registration number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display the Admit Card 2026.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card PDF after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to download admit card

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026 will contain important personal and examination-related information of the candidate. It will include the candidate’s name, examination name, registration number, roll number, photograph, signature, father’s name, gender, examination centre, and the date and time of the examination. Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2026: Date And Shift-Wise Schedule

August 21, 2026 (Friday)

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon: Paper I – Essay

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM: No Paper

August 22, 2026 (Saturday)

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon: Paper II – General Studies I

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM: Paper III – General Studies II

August 23, 2026 (Sunday)

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon: Paper IV – General Studies III

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM: Paper V – General Studies IV

August 29, 2026 (Saturday)

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon: Paper A – Indian Language

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM: Paper B – English

August 30, 2026 (Sunday)

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon: Paper VI – Optional Subject Paper I

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM: Paper VII – Optional Subject Paper II