UPSC CSE 2026 Registration Ends Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now For 933 Posts At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2026 Registration Ends Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now For 933 Posts

UPSC CSE 2026 Registration: The UPSC CSE 2026 registration period will end today, February 24, 2026, at 6pm according to the Union Public Service Commission. The direct application link for the Civil Services Examination is available on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. On February 6, 2026, the registration procedure got underway. 933 positions throughout the company will be filled by this hiring campaign.

UPSC CSE 2026 Important Dates

UPSC CSE 2026 notification release: February 4, 2026

Online application start date: February 4, 2026

Last date to submit application: February 24, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2026: May 24, 2026

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026: August 21, 2026

UPSC CSE 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must hold a graduate degree from:

A university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or

An institution established by an Act of Parliament, or

An institution declared as a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or

Possess an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2026):

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 32 years

The candidate must have been born between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

UPSC CSE 2026 Registration: Application fee

Application Fee (Preliminary Examination): ₹100 for all candidates.

Fee Exemption: Female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Mode of Payment: The fee can be paid online using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

Main Examination Fee: Candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 will have to pay an additional ₹200.

The ₹200 fee for the Main Examination must be paid within a 10-day window after the declaration of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination result.

UPSC CSE 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online:

Step 1: Go to upsconline.nic.in, the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: Enter the registration information after clicking the registration link.

Step 3: After that, sign in to the account.

Step 4: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to apply

UPSC CSE 2026: Admit card details

e-Admit Cards will be released on the last working day of the week preceding the examination.

Admit cards will be available only on the official UPSC website.

UPSC CSE 2026: Selection process

Stage 1: Preliminary Examination

Stage 2: Main Examination

Stage 3: Interview / Personality Test

Stage 4: Document Verification

Stage 5: Medical Examination