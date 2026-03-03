UPSC CSE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Edit Form At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2026 Registration Ends Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now For 933 Posts At upsconline.nic.in | Website: https://upsconline.nic.in/

UPSC CSE 2026 Correction Window: The Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2026) correction window will close tonight at 6 PM, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can make online adjustments until March 3, 2026, at 6 PM if they filled out the UPSC IAS form incorrectly. You can make changes to the form online by going to the upsconline.nic.in site. The fact that form revisions are only possible online should be made clear to all applicants. To accomplish this, input your login information, make the necessary changes in the appropriate fields, and submit the form again.

UPSC CSE 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Window Opened: February 28, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Window Closes: March 3, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Prelims Exam Date: May 24, 2026

UPSC CSE 2026 Correction Window: What Can Be Edited

Although UPSC provides a correction facility, it is limited. Candidates can usually modify the following details:

Personal Information: Minor spelling errors in candidate’s name, father’s name or mother’s name.

Educational Details: College name, year of graduation, marks or qualification details.

Exam Centre: Change of exam centre, subject to availability and the “first-apply-first-allot” policy.

Optional Subject / Medium: Changes in optional subject or examination medium (Prelims/Mains), if permitted.

Photograph & Signature: Re-upload of photograph or signature if the earlier upload was unclear, incorrect or did not meet “Live Photo” guidelines.

Category: Change of category (for example, General to OBC/SC/ST or vice versa).

Note: Candidates changing their category from reserved to General may be required to pay an application fee of ₹100 during the correction process.

UPSC CSE 2026 Correction Window: What Cannot Be Changed

Service Preferences: As per the 2026 rule, service preferences cannot be modified during the correction window. A separate window will be provided after the Mains 2026 results are declared.

Registered Mobile Number: Since it is linked to the One-Time Registration (OTR), it cannot usually be changed.

Registered Email ID: The email ID linked with OTR is generally non-editable during the correction process.

UPSC CSE 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Go to upsconline.nic.in to access the official portal.

Step 2: Log in using your password and OTR ID (or email address or mobile number with OTP).

Step 3: Locate the Correction Link: Select "Latest Notification" or "Application Status." There is a link to the "Correction Window for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026."

Step 4: Go through the various sections (Part I or Part II) and make the required adjustments.

Step 5: Examine the preview in detail. Even if the window is still open, once you click the final submit button, it cannot be edited again.

Step 6: For your records, always print or save the freshly created application form.

Candidates who want to make correction and know about the additional information are advised to visit UPSC's official website.