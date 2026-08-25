UPSC CSE 2025: Supreme Court To Consider Centre’s Plea On OBC Creamy Layer Rules For 958 Candidates

Supreme Court of India | Image: ANI

UPSC CSE 2025: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 25, agreed to consider setting up a special bench to hear the Centre's plea seeking clarity on how its March 11 judgement on OBC creamy-layer criteria should apply to candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.

The Centre has approached the top court seeking permission to proceed with service allocation for 958 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) using the OBC creamy-layer criteria that were in force before the March 11 judgement, as per media reports.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was told that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had filed a miscellaneous application in a matter that had already been disposed of.

Why the Centre is seeking clarification

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the application should be considered by the bench that had delivered the March 11 judgement.

The earlier case was heard by a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha. Since the judges involved now sit in different combinations, the Chief Justice indicated that a special bench would have to be constituted and said he would consult the judges concerned before taking a decision.

March 11 OBC creamy-layer judgement

The Supreme Court held that a 2004 clarification issued by the DoPT could not override the framework laid down in the 1993 Office Memorandum for identifying members of the OBC creamy layer.

Importantly, as per media reports, the court clarified that the salary or income of a parent working in a private company or public sector undertaking cannot, by itself, determine whether a candidate falls within the creamy layer. The nature and status of the parent's post, along with the applicable income and wealth criteria, must also be considered.

This interpretation has now created a question over whether the ruling should be applied to a CSE selection process that was already underway and concluded before the judgement.

Why CSE 2025 matters

The CSE 2025 notification was issued on January 22, 2025. The preliminary examination was held on May 25, 2025, followed by the main examination from August 22 to 31.

UPSC declared the final result on March 6, 2026, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to the IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services. The Supreme Court's creamy-layer judgement came just five days later, on March 11.

The Centre has argued that candidates participated in the examination based on the interpretation of the rules that existed at that time.

Centre flags unequal treatment

The government has told the court that applying the March 11 ruling retrospectively could create unequal outcomes among candidates who made decisions based on the rules and administrative interpretation applicable during CSE 2025.

For instance, some candidates whose parents worked in PSUs or private companies may have believed that they were outside the OBC Non-Creamy Layer category because of their parents' income. They may consequently have applied as General category candidates or chosen not to claim OBC benefits.

That decision could also have affected access to benefits such as age relaxation and additional attempts available to eligible OBC candidates.

At the same time, candidates who had applied under the OBC category could potentially have their eligibility reassessed under the March 11 interpretation.

According to the Centre, this could put candidates who were similarly placed but made different choices under the prevailing rules on unequal footing.

Fresh verification concerns

The Centre has also raised concerns about the practical implications of reopening the creamy-layer assessment.

A fresh exercise could require verification of the employment status, category and nature of posts held by candidates' parents. Extending such an exercise to candidates who had not claimed OBC status could potentially require parts of the selection process to be reopened.

The government has therefore sought clarity on how the March 11 ruling should operate specifically in relation to the completed CSE 2025 selection process.

Training and cadre allocation at stake

The Centre has also pointed to the approaching training schedule for the selected candidates. The Foundation Course for the CSE 2025 batch at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, is tentatively scheduled for the last week of August.

According to the government's submission, any delay in service allocation could have a wider impact on training schedules, cadre allocation, seniority and pay fixation, besides affecting arrangements across various central services.

The Centre has invoked the principle of prospective overruling, arguing that candidates had acted on the legal and administrative framework applicable when the CSE 2025 selection process was conducted.

Centre's request to Supreme Court

The government has maintained that its plea is not aimed at diluting the Supreme Court's March 11 ruling.

Instead, it wants specific directions on applying the judgement to CSE 2025 and has sought permission to complete service allocation for the 958 recommended candidates using the OBC creamy-layer assessment framework that was in force before March 11, 2026.