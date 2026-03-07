UPSC CSE 2025 Results: Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Uncle Abhishek Chauhan Achieves AIR 102

Samastipur: Abhishek Chauhan, the maternal uncle of India's Under-19 World Cup cricketers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Chauhan has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 102 and a spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Abhishek Chauhan is said to have cleared one of the toughest exams in India in his first attempt.

Abhishek, a resident of the Samastipur district in Bihar, is the son of Professor Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh and Anuradha Rajput. His father also serves as the registrar of Nalanda Open University. As per the NDTV report, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, expressed his happiness over Abhishek’s achievement and shared the news on social media.

Abhishek's Educational Qualification

Abhishek began his schooling at Akshara School in Hajipur and later cleared the Sainik School and RK Mission entrance examinations, securing admission to Class 6. He later completed his master's degree in technology with a gold medal.

Began UPSC Preparations in 2022

Abhishek began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2022. He cleared both the preliminary and main stages in 2025. He appeared for the interview round in the 2026 UPSC exams, where he answered all the panel's questions confidently.