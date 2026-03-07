UPSC CSE 2025 Results: Confusion Over Two Candidates Named Akanksha Singh Claim AIR 301; Sparks Online Debate

UPSC CSE 2025 Results: The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results have caused confusion and controversy on social media due to allegations that two of the successful candidates share the same name, Akanksha Singh.

The Union Public Commission (UPSC) this year appointed 958 candidates for various administrative positions, such as the IFS, IPS, and IAS. Two candidates named Akanksha Singh, are claiming the same Rank 301

Akanksha Singh with Roll Number 0856794 received Rank 301, according to the official result list. But confusion started when rumors surfaced online that Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter claimed to have obtained Rank 301.

Social media reports claim that Akanksha Singh, the daughter of Ranjeet Singh, with Roll Number 0856794, is the true owner of the Rank 301 position.

Allegations of Edited Admit Card

The controversy erupted after users claimed that the admit card shared by Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter displayed a different roll number when scanned. The controversy erupted after users claimed that the admit card shared by Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter displayed a different roll number when scanned.

According to these claims, scanning the QR code on her admit card provides Roll Number 0856569, which differs from the Roll Number associated with Rank 301. According to social media allegations, the roll number may have been edited or altered to match the candidate who received Rank 301.

What Does QR Code Scanning Say?

This is What Akansha Singh, the daughter of Ranjeet Singh QR Code Claims

This is What Akansha Singh, the Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter QR Code Claims

What did Akansha Singh, the daughter of Ranjeet Singh, say about social media accounts?

While posting on Facebook, she stated that “It has come to light that my rank and identity is being impersonated by others. I would like to, thereby, clarify that this is my original ID, and my e-summons, etc., are therefore attached in this post. Also, I'm sharing the fake posts I have come across. Hopeful that what is needful is done."

Another video was also released on social media, where she stated that "My name is Dr. Akansha Singh. I have secured a rank of 301 in this year's UPSC CSE 2025 results. I belong to the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, and I am a doctor by profession. I have completed my MBBS and master's; I am a gynecologist from AIIMS Patna ”.

She further stated that “It has recently come to my attention that another girl is also claiming rank 301. This video is intended to provide clarification regarding that. You can check the admit cards; in the one I have seen, there is a barcode through which the reality will be very clear. So, I am just hopeful this clarifies things. I am very humbled today to have my name on the list, and I just want to enjoy this moment. Thank you.

Roll Number Missing From Final List

Social media posts further add on to the debate, claiming that Roll Number 0856569 does not appear on the Union Public Service Commission's final list of 958 selected candidates.

No Official Confirmation Yet

The Union Public Service Commission has not yet made any official statements about the claims that are going around online. The situation appears to have been caused by a lot of talk and accusations on social media, with many people asking the UPSC to clarify who the real candidate is.