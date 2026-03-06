UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Declared At upsc.gov.in; 958 Candidates Recommended For IAS, IPS, IFS

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results: The final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The written exam was administered in August 2025, and interviews for the Personality Test took place between December 2025 and February 2026.

A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services in Groups "A" and "B," according to an official notification released by the Press Information Bureau of the Government of India.

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results: Website to check the result

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: Look for the link to the outcome.

Step 3: A new webpage will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Verify your name, roll number, and other information.

Step 5: The screen will display your UPSC CSE result.

Step 6: For later use, download it and print it off.