UPSC Confirms Akanksha Singh Of Ghazipur As Official Rank 301 Holder In Civil Service Exam 2025

UPSC: An official clarification has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission regarding the mix-up between two individuals named Akanksha Singh, both of whom claimed to have achieved the rank of 301 in the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The results were announced on the 6th of March, 2026.

In an official statement dated the 9th of March, 2026, it is clearly mentioned:

Name: Ms. Akanksha Singh

Roll Number: 0856794

Father’s Name: Ranjit Singh

Mother’s Name: Neelam Singh

Address: Village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh

However, there was a stir when various media outlets and social media platforms claimed that another candidate, who is the granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, is also claiming the Rank 301 position. These media claimed that the admit card for the candidate was changed, as when the QR code is scanned, the Roll Number is 0856569 instead of 0856794.

Amidst all the commotion, Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur, whose Roll Number is 0856794, has made a video and a social media post in which she is claiming that she has actually secured the Rank 301. A doctor by profession, she completed her MBBS and master’s degrees and works as a gynaecologist at AIIMS Patna.

“It has recently come to my attention that another girl is also claiming Rank 301. This video is intended to provide clarification regarding that,” she said. “You can check the admit cards; the barcode makes the reality clear. I am humbled to have my name on the list and want to enjoy this moment.”

The UPSC this year selected a total of 958 candidates for various administrative services, including the IAS, IPS, and IFS. The Commission urged aspirants and the public to rely only on official notifications and records to avoid misinformation.