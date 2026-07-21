UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026 Out At upsconline.nic.in; Qualified Candidates To Appear For Interview

Official announcement

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now move to the next stage of the selection process, the Interview/Personality Test.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2026 was conducted on June 20 and 21, 2026. The roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview/Personality Test have been published by the Commission in the result notification.

The candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional and will remain subject to their fulfilment of all eligibility conditions prescribed under the examination rules.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Open the Examinations or What's New section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2026 Result.

Step 4: Open the result PDF containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test/Interview.

Step 5: Use the search option in the PDF to find your roll number.

Step 6: Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: Candidates to submit original certificates at interview

Candidates who qualify for the Personality Test/Interview must produce their original certificates during the interview.

The documents will be verified for claims related to:

Age and date of birth

Educational qualifications

Community/category

Physical disability status

EWS status

Other applicable eligibility conditions

Candidates have been advised to keep all relevant original documents ready before the interview.

UPSC has clarified that candidates will be solely responsible for providing valid and sufficient proof in support of their eligibility claims.

The Commission has asked candidates to carefully go through the rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2026, published in the Gazette of India on September 3, 2025, to understand the certificates and documents required at the interview stage.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: Educational qualification details to be updated online

UPSC will open a window on its official online portal for candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test/Interview to update their educational qualification details.

Candidates who did not possess the prescribed educational qualification at the time of submitting their online application will be required to update their details and upload proof that they have passed the required qualifying examination.

Failure to complete this process may result in candidates being barred from appearing in the Personality Test/Interview, and their candidature may be cancelled.

During the same window, qualified candidates will also be able to update details related to their correspondence or postal address, higher qualifications, achievements in different fields, employment details or service experience, service allocation and service preferences, wherever applicable.

UPSC has stated that the information submitted through this window will be treated as final. Requests to modify these details through any other mode will not be accepted.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: UPSC Geo-Scientist interview schedule to be announced

The schedule for the Interview/Personality Test will be released separately on the UPSC website. Candidates will be informed about the exact date of their interview in due course.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check their registered email accounts and the Commission's website for updates regarding the interview.

UPSC has also made it clear that requests to change the date or time allotted for the Personality Test will not be accepted under any circumstances.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: Mark sheets to be released after Final result

The mark sheets of candidates will be made available on the UPSC website within 15 days of the declaration of the final result, after the Interview/Personality Test has been conducted.

The mark sheets will remain accessible online for 30 days. Candidates will be able to access them by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates who require a printed or hard copy of their mark sheet can request one from UPSC. Such requests must be accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope and submitted within 30 days of the marks being displayed online. Requests received after this period will not be entertained.

Candidates who change their address have also been advised to inform the Commission immediately through a letter or email.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Result 2026: UPSC facilitation counter available for queries

Candidates requiring information or clarification related to the examination or result can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 am and 5 pm.

The Facilitation Counter can be reached at 011-23385271, 011-23381125 or 011-23098543.

The Commission has advised all shortlisted candidates to keep track of further announcements and complete the required documentation and online formalities within the specified timelines.