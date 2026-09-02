UPSC CMS Written Exam Result 2026 Out At upsc.gov.in; Qualified Candidates Shortlisted For Personality Test/Interview

UPSC CMS Written Exam Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026, with candidates who have qualified now shortlisted for the Interview/Personality Test.

The Commission announced the result through a press note dated September 1, 2026. The written examination was conducted on August 2, 2026.

The roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage have been published by the UPSC in the result document. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list will now have to complete the mandatory online process before appearing for the Personality Test/Interview.

Direct link to check the official notification

UPSC CMS 2026 candidature remains provisional

UPSC has clarified that the candidature of candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test is provisional, subject to their fulfilling all eligibility conditions.

Candidates will be required to produce their original certificates at the time of the Personality Test in support of claims relating to:

Age and date of birth

Educational qualifications

Community/category

Benchmark disability, wherever applicable

Other eligibility requirements

The Commission has advised candidates to keep the required certificates ready and check the detailed instructions available on the UPSC website before appearing for the Personality Test.

15-day window for qualified candidates

According to the UPSC, a 15-day window will be provided after declaration of the CMS 2026 written result.

During this period, all candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test/Interview under Rule 9(a)(ii) of the CMS Examination 2026 rules will have to mandatorily log in to the UPSC online portal.

Candidates must update their educational qualification status, including whether they are appearing for or have appeared in the requisite qualifying examination, and upload documents as proof of having passed the required examination.

UPSC has warned that candidates who fail to complete this mandatory process will not be permitted to participate in the further stages of the examination. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained by the Commission.

Candidates can update application details

During the 15-day window, candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test will also be allowed to update and submit various details in their online application form.

The information that can be updated includes:

Correspondence and permanent postal address

Higher educational qualifications

Achievements in different fields, if any

Employment details and service experience

Service allocated through an earlier Combined Medical Services Examination, if applicable

Marital status

PwBD recommendation details from previous examinations

Parental details

Debarment information

Earlier examination details

OBC/EWS Annexure, wherever applicable

Candidates will also have to submit the Online Application Form during the specified period.

Previous uploads do not exempt candidates from login

UPSC has specifically stated that even candidates who have already uploaded the required documents and do not have any information to update must mandatorily log in to the portal.

Such candidates have to verify their details and finally submit the application to generate the e-Summon Letter for the CMS 2026 Personality Test/Interview.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the Commission's website for further updates.

UPSC CMS 2026 qualified roll numbers

The UPSC result notice contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test. The roll numbers have been published in the official result document in multiple pages.

Candidates should check the official list carefully using their CMS Examination 2026 roll number rather than relying on unofficial result lists.

Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their qualification status by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Go to the Examination or What's New section.

Step 3: Look for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 written result/press note.

Step 4: Open the result PDF containing the qualified roll numbers.

Step 5: Use the search function in the PDF and enter your roll number.

Step 6: If the roll number appears in the list, complete the mandatory online application and document-upload process within the 15-day window specified by UPSC.

Candidates who qualify should also keep their original certificates ready for verification at the Personality Test/Interview stage.

CMS 2026 interview schedule to be released later

The schedule for the Personality Test/Interview will be uploaded on the UPSC website in due course.

The exact date of the interview will be communicated to candidates through their e-Summon Letter. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the Commission's website for updates.

UPSC has also clarified that requests seeking a change in the date or time allotted for the Personality Test will ordinarily not be entertained.

Original documents mandatory at personality test

The Commission has placed the responsibility on candidates to ensure that they bring sufficient documentary proof to the Personality Test.

Candidates must produce the required original documents supporting their:

Age/date of birth

Educational qualification

Community/category, including SC, ST, OBC and EWS, wherever applicable

Physical disability certificate, in the case of PwBD candidates

UPSC has cautioned that if a candidate who has qualified in the written examination fails to bring any or all of the required original documents, the candidate will not be allowed to appear before the Personality Test Board.

In such cases, no Travelling Allowance (TA) will be provided.

CMS 2026 mark sheets after final result

The mark sheets of candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the declaration of the final result, following completion of the Personality Test.

The mark sheets will remain available on the website for 30 days. Candidates will be able to access them by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates who want a printed or hard copy of their mark sheet will have to submit a specific request to UPSC along with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Such requests must be made within 30 days of the publication of the marks on the Commission's website.