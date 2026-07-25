UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Released For August 2 Exam At upsconline.nic.in; Check How To Download Admit Card And Exam Details

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: The Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 admit card has been made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for applicants taking the written test on August 2, 2026. By checking in with their Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth, registered applicants can now download their hall passes from the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

In order to take the exam, which will be used to hire 1,358 Medical Officers from various government departments, one must have an admit card.

Direct link to download admit card

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Important details

Examination Date: August 2, 2026

Paper I: General Medicine and Paediatrics - 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine - 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

By taking these actions, candidates can obtain their admit cards:

Step 1: Go to upsconline.nic.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select the link for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2026 Admit Card.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration ID or roll number to log in.

Step 4: Enter the information to see the admission card.

Step 5: To save the hall pass for later usage, download and print it.

Direct link to download admit card

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates should carefully verify the following details on their admit card:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Examination Venue

Reporting Time

Examination Date

Personal Details

Other Information Mentioned on the Admit Card

Note: In case of any discrepancy or error, candidates should report it to the UPSC before the examination date.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Instructions for candidates

Reach the Exam Centre Early: Candidates should arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time to complete the admission and verification process without any delay.

Carry Admit Card: Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre.

Carry Valid Photo ID: Candidates must also carry a valid original photo identity card for verification.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Items not allowed inside the Exam Hall

Candidates are advised not to carry any prohibited items, including:

Mobile phones

Wearable technology

Calculators

Electronic devices

Study materials or notes

Any other items prohibited by UPSC

Important Note

Candidates who fail to follow the examination guidelines may face disqualification or refusal of entry to the examination centre.

Medical officers are hired for a variety of Central Government ministries and services through the UPSC CMS Examination. In order to minimise last-minute technical difficulties, candidates are recommended to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully read all instructions on the hall pass before taking the test.