UPSC CMS 2026: Written Qualified Candidates Must Update Application Form For Personality Test At upsconline.nic.in; Apply By September 21 | Official notice

UPSC CMS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application form update window for candidates who qualified the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 written exam and are eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview.

As per the notice dated September 8, 2026, all written-qualified candidates are required to log in to the UPSC portal and update their details, educational qualification status and supporting documents. The deadline to complete the process is September 21, 2026, by 6:00 PM.

The CMS 2026 written examination was conducted on August 2, 2026, and its result was declared on September 1, 2026.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to apply

UPSC CMS 2026 Application Form: Important Details

Exam: Combined Medical Services Examination 2026

Written exam date: August 2, 2026

Written result declared: September 1, 2026

CAF update window: Open

Last date to submit form: September 21, 2026

Deadline: 6:00 PM

Official portal: upsconline.nic.in

Applicable candidates: All written-qualified candidates

UPSC CMS 2026: What candidates need to update

Candidates qualified for the Personality Test/Interview must log in to the UPSC portal and update their details through the Common Application Form (CAF).

Candidates are required to provide their educational qualification status, including whether they are appearing for or have appeared in the requisite qualifying examination. They must also upload relevant documents as proof of their eligibility.

The Commission has warned that candidates who fail to complete the mandatory process or submit the required documents will not be allowed to appear for the Personality Test/Interview, and their candidature may be cancelled.

Other details candidates can modify

During the application window, candidates qualified for the Personality Test can also update several details, including:

Correspondence and permanent postal address

Higher educational qualifications

Achievements in different fields, if any

Employment details and service experience

Service preferences, where applicable

Details of service allocated through any previous CMS examination

Marital status

PwBD recommendation details from the past

Parental details

Debarment information

Earlier examination details

OBC/EWS Annexure, wherever applicable

After updating the required information and uploading the documents, candidates must submit the online application form.

UPSC CMS 2026 CAF Submission Mandatory

UPSC has specifically clarified that final submission of the Common Application Form is mandatory for every written-qualified candidate, even if the candidate does not wish to make any changes to the information already provided.

Therefore, simply checking or reviewing the form will not be sufficient. Candidates must complete the final submission within the prescribed deadline.

UPSC CMS 2026: How to update application form

Candidates can complete the process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Open the Common Application Form (CAF) for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2026.

Step 4: Update the required personal, educational and other details.

Step 5: Enter the educational qualification status and upload supporting documents.

Step 6: Update other details, wherever applicable.

Step 7: Review all the information carefully.

Step 8: Submit the application form online.

Step 9: Download and save the final submitted form for future reference.

The Commission has cautioned that requests or documents submitted after the prescribed deadline will not be accepted. Any delay in submitting the application form or supporting documents may result in cancellation of candidature for the CMS Examination 2026.