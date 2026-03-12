UPSC CMS 2026 Registration Live At upsconline.nic.in; Apply By March 31 For 1358 Vacancies

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2026, stating the registration process has begun on the official website at upsc.gov.in . Interested candidates can submit the applications by adding their educational details, personal details, and documents required.

UPSC is inviting applications for 1358 vacancies for the post of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways.

Applicants can submit their applications until March 31, 2026. The UPSC CMS 2026 Exam will be conducted on August 2, 2026, as per the offical notification by the UPSC.

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Notification Release Date - March 11, 2026

Application Start Date - March 11, 2026

Application Last Date - March 11, 2026

Exam Date - August 2, 2026

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for the UPSC CMS 2026 Registration:

Go to the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and complete the One-Time Registration.

Note your Universal Registration Number (URN)

Complete the Examination Specific Module for CMS 2026.

Upload a scanned photo (20-200 KB) and capture a live photograph through the portal.

Candidates must sign three times (one below the other) on plain white paper with black ink and upload the scanned file (20-100 KB).

Select your exam center.

Pay the fee and generate the application number for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS - Rs 200

SC/ST/PWD/ExSM - No fees

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: Vacancies

Category I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service (CHS): 864 vacancies

Category II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 450 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC): 14 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer Grade-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD): 30 vacancies

Total Vacancies - 1358