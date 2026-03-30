UPSC CMS 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow By 6 PM; Apply Now For 1358 Vacancies

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: The Online Application Portal of the Union Public Service Commission for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 Registration, will be closed tomorrow, i.e., 31 March 2026, at 6 PM.

Candidates can submit their applications by adding their educational details, personal details, and documents required. The UPSC is inviting applications for 1358 vacancies for the post of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways.

Direct Link To Apply

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Application Last Date - March 31, 2026

Exam Date - August 2, 2026

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the four steps to register for the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026.

Step 1: Go to the UPSC official website, upsconline.nic.in, and complete the One-Time Registration.

Step 2: Record your Universal Registration Number (URN).

Step 3: Complete CMS 2026's Examination Specific Module.

Step 4: Upload a scanned photo (20-200 KB) and take a live photo via the portal.

Step 5: Candidates must sign three times (one below the other) on plain white paper with black ink before uploading the scanned file (20-100 KB).

Step 6: Choose your exam center.

Step 7: Pay the fee and obtain an application number for future reference

Instructions For Uploading Documents

UPSC CMS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS - Rs 200

SC/ST/PWD/ExSM - No fees

Check official notification here