UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Full Timetable Here

UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Schedule: The Combined Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS) 2026 exam schedule has been made available on upsc.gov.in by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Exams for 1358 Combined Medical Services (CMS) positions will be held nationwide on August 02, 2026. On the official website, candidates can view the comprehensive timetable.

Direct link to check the exam timetable

UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Schedule: Important date and time

Exam date: 02 August 2026 (Sunday)

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam Timetable

Exam Date: Sunday, 02 August 2026

Time: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper: Paper I (Code No. 1)

Subjects:

- General Medicine

- Paediatrics

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Paper: Paper II (Code No. 2)

Subjects:

- Surgery

- Gynecology and Obstetrics

- Preventive and Social Medicine

UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Schedule: Steps to download exam schedule

The UPSC CMS 2026 Exam Schedule PDF is available for candidates to download from the commission's website. Here are the instructions for downloading the notice PDF:

Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website, https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the front page, click the link to the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026.

Step 3: The notice PDF will be available on the main site.

Step 4: For future reference, download the exam schedule PDF.