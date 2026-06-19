UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 Registration Window Begins At upsconline.nic.in; Qualified Candidates Must Apply By June 29

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application window for candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026. Aspirants who cleared the Preliminary Examination can now complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF) process through the UPSC online portal.

Official notification |

According to the Commission, candidates must update or reconfirm their details and submit the application form within the prescribed deadline to be eligible for the next stage of the examination process.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: DAF submission mandatory for qualified candidates

In an official notice, the Commission has clarified that candidates who fail to submit the Detailed Application Form within the stipulated period will not be allowed to participate in the Main Examination.

The e-Admit Card for the examination will be generated only after the successful submission of the application form.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Important Dates

Application window opens: June 19, 2026

Last date to submit DAF: June 29, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination begins: August 21, 2026

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹200

Female candidates: Exempted

SC candidates: Exempted

ST candidates: Exempted

PwBD candidates: Exempted

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online portal.

Step 2: Log in using your registration credentials.

Step 3: Verify personal, educational and communication details.

Step 4: Update category and reservation-related information, wherever applicable.

Step 5: Fill in cadre and service preferences carefully.

Step 6: Enter details related to a scribe or assistive devices, if required.

Step 7: Pay the examination fee of ₹200, if applicable.

Step 8: Review all entered information thoroughly.

Step 9: Submit the Detailed Application Form.

Step 10: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Step 11: Check the UPSC website regularly for the release of e-Admit Cards.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Main examination to consist of nine papers

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 will be conducted in a written format and will comprise nine papers.

Of these, two papers are qualifying in nature and candidates must secure the minimum marks prescribed by UPSC. The marks obtained in these papers are not counted for merit ranking.

Qualifying papers

Paper A: Indian Language – 300 marks

Paper B: English – 300 marks

Papers counted for merit

The final merit in the written examination will be prepared on the basis of seven papers carrying a total of 1,750 marks.

Merit papers

Essay – 250 marks

General Studies Paper I – 250 marks

General Studies Paper II – 250 marks

General Studies Paper III – 250 marks

General Studies Paper IV – 250 marks

Optional Subject Paper I – 250 marks

Optional Subject Paper II – 250 marks

Total marks for written examination: 1,750

Personality test carries 275 marks

Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for the Personality Test, commonly known as the Interview.

Personality Test (Interview): 275 marks

The final merit list for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other Group A and Group B services will be prepared based on the combined marks obtained in the written examination and the Personality Test.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Candidates advised not to miss deadline

UPSC has advised all qualified candidates to complete the DAF process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues. Since submission of the application form is mandatory for issuance of the e-Admit Card, candidates who fail to complete the process by June 29, 2026, will not be permitted to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination.