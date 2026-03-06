UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 Topper List Out: Anuj Agnihotri Secures AIR 1; Check Top 10 Here

UPSC CSE 2025 Topper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Candidates who sat the test can now get their results on the official UPSC website.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' Central Services have recommended 958 candidates for appointment.

UPSC CSE 2025: AIR 1 to AIR 10 List

AIR 1: Anuj Agnihotri

AIR 2: Rajeshwari Suve M

AIR 3: Akansh Dhull

AIR 4: Raghav Jhunjhunwala

AIR 5: Ishan Bhatnagar

AIR 6: Zinnia Aurora

AIR 7: A R Rajah Mohaideen

AIR 8: Pakshal Secretry

AIR 9: Astha Jain

AIR 10: Ujjwal Priyank

UPSC CSE 2025 Topper: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions below to view the final results:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the UPSC CSE Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Examine and download the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.