UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration Begins At upsconline.nic.in; Candidates Can Apply Online Till June 9

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2026. Candidates who wish to join the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers’ Training Academy can now apply online through the official UPSC portal.

The notification for the examination was released on May 20, 2026, and the application window will remain open till 6 PM on June 9, 2026. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026.

UPSC has asked candidates to carefully read the examination notice and eligibility conditions before filling out the application form, as admission to every stage of the recruitment process will remain provisional until document verification is completed.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Application process now through four-step online portal

The Commission has continued with its updated online application system, where candidates first need to create an account and complete the Universal Registration Number (URN) process. Once generated, the URN remains valid for all future UPSC examinations.

After completing the common registration details, applicants must fill out the CDS II examination-specific form to generate a separate application number for this particular exam.

UPSC has advised candidates to keep all documents ready before starting the form-filling process to avoid errors while uploading photographs, signatures and certificates.

Applicants are also being encouraged to use Aadhaar as their ID document for smoother identity verification.

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Notification released: May 20, 2026

Application begins: May 20, 2026

Last date to apply: June 9, 2026 (6 PM)

CDS II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026

e-Admit card release: Last working day of the week before the exam

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Application fees

General/OBC candidates: Rs 200

Female/SC/ST candidates: Exempted from fee payment

The fee can be paid through the online application portal.

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CDS II 2026 must ensure they meet the required educational qualifications and age conditions prescribed for different academies.

For Indian Military Academy and Officers’ Training Academy: Graduation from a recognised university

For Indian Naval Academy: Engineering degree from a recognised institution

For Air Force Academy: Graduation with Physics and Mathematics at Class 12 level or a Bachelor of Engineering degree

UPSC has clarified that eligibility will be verified only after candidates qualify for the interview or personality test stage.

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website

Step 2: Complete account creation on the online portal

Step 3: Generate the Universal Registration Number (URN)

Step 4: Fill out the Common Application Form (CAF)

Step 5: Upload photograph, live photo and signature

Step 6: Fill in the CDS II examination-specific form

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable

Step 8: Submit the form and save the application number for future reference

Direct link to apply

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Live photo & signature upload mandatory

UPSC has made live photo capture compulsory during the Common Application Form process. Candidates will also have to upload a recent photograph and sign three times on white paper using black ink before uploading the signature file.

The Commission has warned that unclear photographs or signatures may lead to rejection of the application.

Candidates should note that once the application form is submitted, no corrections or withdrawal requests will be accepted.

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration: Negative marking and strict exam rules

The Commission has confirmed that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in objective-type papers.

Candidates have also been warned against carrying mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices or any electronic gadgets to the examination centre. UPSC stated that strict disciplinary action may be taken against candidates violating these rules.

Additionally, face authentication will be mandatory at examination venues to strengthen security and identity verification during the recruitment process.

UPSC CDS II 2026 Registration:

To assist candidates during the registration process, UPSC has also set up a dedicated helpdesk for CDS II 2026 applicants.

Candidates facing issues related to the application form, fee payment, document uploads or other examination-related queries can contact the Commission through the following helpline numbers:

011-24041001

011-40303444

Applicants can also reach out via email at upscsoap@nic.in.

The helpline will remain operational from 10 AM to 5:30 PM on all working days during the application period, from May 20 to June 9, 2026. UPSC has advised candidates to use the support service in case they face any technical difficulties while completing the online registration process.