UPSC CDS (II) 2026: E-Admit Card Released At upsconline.nic.in; Exam On September 13, Check Session Timings And Guidelines

UPSC CDS (II) 2026 E-admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit Card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026). Candidates admitted to the examination can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC online portal, upsconline.nic.in.

The CDS (II) 2026 examination will be conducted across India on September 13, 2026 (Sunday). Candidates have been advised to download the e-Admit Card and take a printout well in advance.

Direct link to read the official notice

Direct link to download the e-admit card

UPSC CDS (II) 2026 E-admit card: No paper admit card to be issued

UPSC has clarified that no paper admit card will be issued for the examination. Candidates must carry a printout of their e-Admit Card to the allotted examination venue. Those who fail to produce the admit card during verification will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

The e-Admit Card should also be preserved until the declaration of the final results. Candidates must carry the original photo identity card whose number is mentioned on the e-Admit Card during each session.

Candidates have also been advised to carefully read the instructions appended to their e-Admit Card before appearing for the examination.

CDS (II) 2026 Exam Timings And Entry Deadline

The examination will be conducted in three sessions. UPSC has specified separate entry closing times for each paper:

English Paper: Examination begins at 9:00 AM; entry closes at 8:30 AM

General Knowledge Paper: Examination begins at 12:30 PM; entry closes at 12:00 PM

Elementary Mathematics Paper: Examination begins at 4:00 PM; entry closes at 3:30 PM

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination venue after the respective entry deadline.

UPSC has advised candidates to reach the venue preferably one hour and 15 minutes before the commencement of each session to allow sufficient time for face authentication, identity verification and frisking.

Candidates must appear only at the examination venue mentioned on their e-Admit Card and will not be permitted to take the examination at any other centre.

UPSC CDS (II) 2026 E-admit card: Steps to donwload admit card

Step 1: Check out UPSC's official webpage at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the CDS 2 Admit Card 2026 links from the what's new section.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login credentials on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click "Submit."

Step 5: Check the hall pass after downloading it.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to download the e-admit card

UPSC CDS (II) 2026: Candidates must carry three recent photographs

Candidates appearing for CDS (II) 2026 have been instructed to carry three recent passport-size photographs, with one photograph required for each session.

In case of failure or discrepancy in face authentication, failure to produce the original ID proof mentioned on the e-Admit Card, or any other unforeseen circumstance, candidates may be required to fill an undertaking provided by the venue supervisor and affix their photograph to it.

Candidates should also verify details including their name, photograph and QR code on the e-Admit Card. Any discrepancy should be immediately brought to UPSC's notice.

For discrepancies in the e-Admit Card, candidates can contact the Commission through email at e16section-upsc@gov.in.

UPSC CDS (II) 2026: Mobile Phones, Smart Watches And AI Devices Prohibited

UPSC has prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, smart or digital watches, AI-enabled glasses or devices, other IT gadgets, books, bags and valuables inside the examination premises.

The restriction on mobile phones applies even when the device is switched off.

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the items specified in the e-Admit Card instructions, including the printed e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof and applicable photographs.

The Commission has clarified that examination venue supervisors will not provide facilities for keeping prohibited items. Candidates who bring such belongings must make their own arrangements outside the venue, and UPSC will not be responsible for any loss.

UPSC CDS (II) 2026: Violation of rules may lead to cancellation

Possession or use of mobile phones and other electronic or communication devices, carrying incriminating material or violating examination instructions may result in disciplinary action.

Depending on the violation, action may include cancellation of candidature, filing of an FIR or police complaint, or prohibition from appearing in subsequent examination sessions or days. UPSC may also take any other action permitted under the CDS (II) 2026 examination rules.

Candidates are required to use a black ballpoint pen for filling the OMR answer sheets and attendance list.

Normal or simple wrist watches are permitted inside the examination halls. However, smart watches or watches fitted with special accessories that could be used as communication devices are strictly prohibited.

UPSC CDS (II) 2026: Rules for candidates who changed their name

Candidates who have changed their names after matriculation through due legal process must carry their e-Admit Card, Government-issued photo identity card and/or the original Gazette Notification reflecting the changed name for each examination session.