UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in; 302 Candidates Selected For Defence Academies

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025: Union Public Service Commission has declared Combined Defence Services 2 final result 2025 today, March 30. Examinees can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to view and obtain their UPSC CDS 2 results. Since the CDS results are available in PDF format, no login information is required.

"The number of vacancies, as indicated by the government, is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 26 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies for NCC 'C' Certificate (Naval Wing) holders and 02 for hydro], and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC Special Entry."

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step1 : Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2025 from the homepage.

Step 3: Click Final Result on the following page.

Step 4: The screen will display a PDF file with names and roll numbers.

Step 5: Download it, then print it off for your records.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2025: Overall statistics

This time, 302 applicants were chosen for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy, among other defence academies. There are 190 qualified candidates for the IMA, 85 for the INA, and 27 for the Air Force Academy.

According to an official announcement, there are 100 openings for the Indian Military Academy, including 13 positions set aside for NCC 'C' Certificates (Army).