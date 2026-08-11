UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 Schedule OUT At upsc.gov.in; Written Test On September 13, Check Paper-Wise Timings

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the complete examination timetable for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam (II), 2026. The written test will take place on September 13, 2026, at various centres.

Aspirants appearing for CDS 2, 2026 can view the timetable for the papers according to subjects on the UPSC official site, upsc.gov.in. The test will be held in three shifts on the same day, with English, GK and Maths papers being scheduled in different shifts.

Direct link to check the exam schedule

UPSC CDS 2 exam schedule 2026: Date and timings

The examination will be held as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Candidates should carefully check the timing of their respective papers and plan their travel to the examination centre accordingly.

Examination: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026

Exam date: September 13, 2026 (Sunday)

Mode: Written examination

Paper 1: English - 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 2: General Knowledge - 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Paper 3: Elementary Mathematics - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

CDS 2 2026 subject-wise schedule

September 13, 2026: English - 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

September 13, 2026: General Knowledge - 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

September 13, 2026: Elementary Mathematics - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

With all three papers scheduled on a single day, candidates should keep the complete timetable handy and check the instructions issued by the Commission before appearing for the examination.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 Schedule: How to download UPSC CDS 2 exam schedule 2026?

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the examination section on the home page, where candidates will see the timetable/schedule link for CDS (II) 2026.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the link and then the timetable will be opened in PDF format.

Step 4: Download the timetable and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct link to check the exam schedule

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 Schedule: Admit card

The UPSC is expected to release the CDS 2 2026 e-admit card about a week before the examination. Candidates will be able to download it from the Commission’s official website using their registration details.

The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post or email. Once it is released, candidates should download and print the e-admit card and carry it to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.

Candidates should also read all instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully, particularly those relating to reporting time, permitted items and examination-centre requirements.