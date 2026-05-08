UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026 OUT At upsc.gov.in; 8,826 Candidates Qualify For SSB Interview

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, May 8, declared the written result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status on the official UPSC website.

The written examination was conducted on April 12, 2026, at centres across the country.

According to the Commission, 8,826 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process, the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview conducted by the Ministry of Defence.

Direct link to check the official announcement

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026: Result available on official website

The written result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Those whose roll numbers appear in the list have moved to the next stage of the recruitment process.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026: Steps to check CDS 1 Result 2026

Candidates can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Examinations section

Step 3: Select Active Examinations

Step 4: Click on Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026

Step 5: Open the written result PDF

Step 6: Search for your roll number in the document

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026: Admission to five defence training academies

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will now be considered for admission to the following courses:

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 162nd Course beginning January 2027

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala: Course beginning January 2027

Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad: Pre-Flying Training Course beginning January 2027

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai: 125th SSC (Men) course beginning April 2027

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai: 125th SSC Women (Non-Technical) course beginning April 2027

UPSC has clarified that the candidature of all shortlisted candidates remains provisional.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026: Army first-choice candidates must register online

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination and selected Army (IMA/OTA) as their first preference must register themselves on the Indian Army recruiting website to receive their SSB interview call-up details.

Candidates who have already registered earlier do not need to do so again.

The Commission has also advised candidates to submit their original certificates related to age, educational qualification, and NCC claims directly to the respective service headquarters within the prescribed deadlines.

UPSC has made it clear that these original certificates should not be sent to the Commission.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2026: Marks and cut-off to be released later

UPSC said that the mark sheets and cut-off marks will be uploaded only after the final result of the OTA course is declared following completion of the SSB interviews.

Once released, the marks will remain available on the website for 30 days.