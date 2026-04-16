UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released At upsc.gov.in; Download English, GK, Maths Sets A–D

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 answer keys 2026 are available on the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website, upsc.gov.in. The English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics answer keys are now available for candidates who took the CDS 1 2026 exam.

The answer keys for sets A, B, C, and D are now available. Before the official results are released, candidates can use these answer keys to determine their likely scores.

The UPSC CDS 1 2026 exam was conducted on April 12, 2026 across various exam centres in the country.

Direct link to check the provisional answer key for english

Direct link to check the provisional answer key for General knowledge

Direct link to check the provisional answer key for Elementary Mathematics

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 451

Indian Military Academy (IMA)

Indian Naval Academy (INA)

Air Force Academy (AFA)

Officers' Training Academy (OTA)

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026: Steps to check the answer key

Applicants can download the answer keys by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the Examination or What's New section.

Step 3: Select the CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 URL.

Step 4: Choose the appropriate topic and paper set.

Step 5: Get the PDF document.

Step 6: Keep it for later use.

Direct link to check the provisional answer key for English

Direct link to check the provisional answer key for General knowledge

Direct link to check the provisional answer key for Elementary Mathematics

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026: Exam pattern

The UPSC CDS 1 2026 examination was conducted in three sessions on the same day. The English paper was held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the General Knowledge paper from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the Elementary Mathematics paper from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The exam comprised multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 300 marks, with each paper allotted 2 hours. The released answer key PDFs include the question paper sets (A, B, C, D), correct answers for each question, subject-wise answer keys, and detailed exam paper information.

It is anticipated that the UPSC CDS 1 2026 results would be released shortly. For the most recent information, candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official website.