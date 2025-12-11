UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Key Dates, Exam Pattern & Fees Here

Canva

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the CDS 1 2026 notification on its official website on December 10th. Once available, interested candidates can complete and submit their CDS 1 2025 application online. The CDS 1 exam application deadline is December 30, 2025.

Before completing the online form, candidates must generate a one-time registration ID. Candidates can apply for the CDS exam after creating it. This is a one-time procedure. You can use this ID to apply for UPSC exams. The date of the CDS 1 exam is April 12, 2026.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Important dates

Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025

Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025

CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026

Admit Card Release: Before the exam

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Application fees

General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200

SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)

Payment Mode: Online through official portal

Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply

You can do these easy steps once UPSC activates the link:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Fill out Part 1 registration with the necessary information.

Step 4: Enter the exam location, fee, and documents in Part 2.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page after submitting the form.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Exam pattern

For IMA, INA & AFA

English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions

General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions

Elementary Mathematics: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

Negative Marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer

Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)

Language: Hindi / English options available

For OTA

English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

Total Marks: 200

Mode: Offline

Language: Hindi / English options available