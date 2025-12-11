UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Key Dates, Exam Pattern & Fees Here

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the CDS 1 2026 notification on its official website on December 10th. Once available, interested candidates can complete and submit their CDS 1 2025 application online. The CDS 1 exam application deadline is December 30, 2025.
Before completing the online form, candidates must generate a one-time registration ID. Candidates can apply for the CDS exam after creating it. This is a one-time procedure. You can use this ID to apply for UPSC exams. The date of the CDS 1 exam is April 12, 2026.
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Important dates
Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025
Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025
CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026
Admit Card Release: Before the exam
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Application fees
General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200
SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)
Payment Mode: Online through official portal
Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply
You can do these easy steps once UPSC activates the link:
Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.
Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."
Step 3: Fill out Part 1 registration with the necessary information.
Step 4: Enter the exam location, fee, and documents in Part 2.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page after submitting the form.
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Exam pattern
For IMA, INA & AFA
English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions
General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions
Elementary Mathematics: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions
Negative Marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer
Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)
Language: Hindi / English options available
For OTA
English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions
General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions
Total Marks: 200
Mode: Offline
Language: Hindi / English options available