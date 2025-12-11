 UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Key Dates, Exam Pattern & Fees Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Key Dates, Exam Pattern & Fees Here

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Key Dates, Exam Pattern & Fees Here

UPSC has released the CDS 1 2026 notification. Online applications are open from December 10 to 30, 2025. Exam is scheduled for April 12, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Canva

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the CDS 1 2026 notification on its official website on December 10th. Once available, interested candidates can complete and submit their CDS 1 2025 application online. The CDS 1 exam application deadline is December 30, 2025.

Before completing the online form, candidates must generate a one-time registration ID. Candidates can apply for the CDS exam after creating it. This is a one-time procedure. You can use this ID to apply for UPSC exams. The date of the CDS 1 exam is April 12, 2026.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Important dates

Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025

FPJ Shorts
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
Delhi Police Seize ₹3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes, Arrest Four In Fake Exchange Racket; Illegal Castrol Unit Busted
Delhi Police Seize ₹3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes, Arrest Four In Fake Exchange Racket; Illegal Castrol Unit Busted

Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025

CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026

Admit Card Release: Before the exam

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Application fees

General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200

SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)

Payment Mode: Online through official portal

Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply

You can do these easy steps once UPSC activates the link:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Fill out Part 1 registration with the necessary information.

Step 4: Enter the exam location, fee, and documents in Part 2.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page after submitting the form.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Exam pattern

For IMA, INA & AFA

English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions

General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions

Elementary Mathematics: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

Negative Marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer

Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)

Language: Hindi / English options available

For OTA

English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

Total Marks: 200

Mode: Offline

Language: Hindi / English options available

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate

Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case

Mob Vandalises Bangaon School, Assaults Staffer After Alleged Molestation Of Class 8 Girl; Police...

Mob Vandalises Bangaon School, Assaults Staffer After Alleged Molestation Of Class 8 Girl; Police...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...