UPSC CAPF AC Provisional Answer Key 2026 Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Steps To Download PDF

UPSC CAPF AC Provisional Answer Key 2026: The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) AC test 2026 preliminary answer key PDF has been formally released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). On July 19, 2026, a test was held to fill 349 positions. The tentative answer key is now available for download from the official website at upsc.gov.in for candidates who took the written test. Before the final results are revealed, candidates can use the PDF to compare their recorded responses and assess their performance.

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UPSC CAPF AC Provisional Answer Key 2026: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can acquire the answer key PDF from the official portal by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select the "Examination" option from the homepage.

Step 3: Click the download link for the "UPSC CAPF AC Provisional Answer Key 2026."

Step 4: The screen will display the PDF.

Step 5: Download it, then double-check your responses.

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UPSC CAPF AC Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to calculate marks

After downloading the Paper 1 provisional answer key PDF, candidates can calculate their probable scores by following the official marking scheme. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, while 0.66 marks (one-third of the marks) will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions. Candidates can calculate their estimated score by adding the marks obtained for all correct answers and subtracting the negative marks for incorrect responses.

UPSC CAPF AC Provisional Answer Key 2026: What's next

The objection window will be tentatively opened by UPSC after the provisional answer key is released. The Commission will carefully review applicants' objections and make any necessary adjustments before releasing the final answer key. The final answer key will then be used to announce the outcome. The Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Interview/Personality Test will be administered to candidates who pass the written test.

Direct link to check the answer key