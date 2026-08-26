UPSC CAPF AC 2026 Written Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; Shortlisted Candidates To Appear For PST/PET

UPSC CAPF AC 2026 Written Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written examination result for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026. The written examination was conducted on July 19, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified in the written stage have now been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Commission has published the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates in its official result notice.

Candidates can check the result and further recruitment updates through the official UPSC website and the UPSC online portal.

Direct link to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage's "Examinations" or "What's New" section.

Step 3: Select the "CAPF (Assistant Commandant) Result 2026" notification link.

Step 4: Your screen will display the official Answer Key PDF.

Step 5: Get the PDF Answer Key.

Step 6: If necessary, take a printout.

CAPF AC 2026: What shortlisted candidates need to do

The candidature of candidates shortlisted for the PST/PET remains provisional and is subject to fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.

UPSC has directed all qualified candidates to log in to the online portal within 15 days of the declaration of the written result. During this window, candidates must update their educational qualification status and upload proof of having passed the required qualifying examination.

Candidates are also required to verify and submit relevant information, including:

Correspondence and permanent postal address

Higher educational qualifications

Employment details and service experience

Achievements in different fields, wherever applicable

Previous CAPF examination and service details

Preference of forces

Marital and parental details

Debarment information

OBC/EWS-related documents, wherever applicable

Socio-economic questionnaire

Other details required in the application

Even candidates who have already uploaded all required information through the Common Application Form (CAF) must log in, verify their details and finally submit the Online Application Form.

The final submitted form must be printed and produced at the PST/PET. Candidates will also need it to generate their e-Summon letter/e-Admit Card for the Personality Test and interview at a later stage.

SSB to conduct PST/PET

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), nominated as the nodal authority by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will conduct the Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

SSB will separately notify candidates about the date, time and venue of the PST/PET. The details and e-Admit Cards will be made available through the SSB recruitment website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSB recruitment portal and their registered email IDs, including the spam folder, for updates.

SSB Recruitment Portal

Documents required for PST/PET

Candidates appearing for the physical tests will be required to carry the following documents to their allotted centres:

SSB-issued e-Admit Card for PST/PET

Hard copy of the finally submitted Detailed Application Form (DAF)

Valid photo identity proof

Accepted identity documents include an Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport or voter ID card, among others.

Candidates must also keep their original certificates supporting their eligibility and reservation claims ready. These include documents related to age, educational qualification, community, EWS status and other applicable claims.

Candidates seeking reservation or relaxation benefits under categories such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS or Ex-Servicemen must produce certificates issued on or before the closing date of the CAPF AC 2026 application process, which was March 12, 2026.

What happens if candidates fail to update details?

UPSC has made the 15-day online updation process mandatory for candidates who have qualified for the PST/PET.

Candidates who fail to log in, update the required information or finally submit the Online Application Form within the prescribed period will not be permitted to participate in the subsequent stages of the examination. The Commission has also clarified that no correspondence on this matter will be entertained.

UPSC CAPF AC 2026 marksheet

The marksheets of candidates who did not qualify in the written examination will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the declaration of the final result, following completion of the Personality Test.

The marksheets will remain available online for 30 days. Candidates will be able to access them using their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates who require a printed copy of their marksheet can submit a specific request to UPSC along with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Such requests must be made within 30 days of the marks being displayed online.

What if a candidate does not receive the SSB e-Admit Card?

Candidates who qualify for the PST/PET will receive the e-Admit Card from SSB. If a candidate does not receive or cannot download the admit card within the stipulated time, they can contact the SSB headquarters at 011-26193929 or write to the recruitment authorities through the email IDs provided in the official notice.

Candidates who have changed their address have also been advised to inform SSB or UPSC immediately so that future communications can reach them without delay.

UPSC has also said that candidates can contact its Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 am and 5 pm for examination- or result-related queries.

The CAPF (AC) recruitment process will proceed with the PST/PET, followed by the subsequent stages prescribed under the examination rules.