UPSC CAPF AC 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply For 349 Vacancies Now 

UPSC CAPF 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the registration process tomorrow, March 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. The applications were commenced earlier on February 20, 2026.

Candidates can complete the application forms by adding their personal details, academic details and documents required.

The UPSC aims to fill 349 posts for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: February 20, 2026

Application End Date: March 12, 2026

UPSC CAPF 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the UPSC CAPF 2026 below:

Step 1: Go to https://upsconline.nic.in, the UPSC's official application portal.

Step 2: The application system consists of four modules/cards: Account Creation, Universal Registration (URN), Common Application Form (CAF), and Exam Specific Module. The URN is generated once and is the same for all subsequent UPSC exams.

Step 3: Fill out your Universal Registration Profile with basic information and a valid photo ID.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to upload a recent passport-size photo, signature (three times on plain paper), and any other required information.

Step 5: Complete the Common Application Form (CAF) by providing personal, academic, and correspondence information.

Step 6: Next, select "CAPF Assistant Commandant Examination 2026."

Step 7: Choose your exam center preferences, category details, and other information.

Step 8: Upload any additional documents requested.

Step 9: Save and download the application confirmation/acknowledgement for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Check Official Notification Here

UPSC CAPF 2026: Vacancies

Candidates can check out the tentative number of vacancies for the UPSC CAPF 2026:

BSF: 108

CRPF: 106

ITBP: 12

SSB: 53

CISF: 70

Total vacancies: 349