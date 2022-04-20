UPSC CAPF AC 2022 notification expected today, know important details here

Union Public Service Commission, Central Armed Police Forces, or UPSC CAPF AC 2022 notification is expected to come out today, April 20, according to several media reports. Candidates interested in applying are advised to check the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in, once registration begins.

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 application forms will be available for applicants online till May 10, 2022. Applicants must note that the mentioned date is the last one for submitting your forms to take the exam. These submissions must be made online on upsconline.nic.in.

Here's what you need to know:-

The UPSC CAPF Exam is scheduled for August 7, 2022

The exam will be held in offline mode for all applicants and will be only the first stage in this recruitment process.

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 requires candidates to have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or a similar qualification

To apply for this exam, one must be at least 20 years old and at most 25 years old.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:19 PM IST