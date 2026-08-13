UPSC CAPF 2025: Commission Releases Marks Of Recommended Candidates At upsc.gov.in; Check Category-Wise Break-Up & Download Steps

UPSC CAPF 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates recommended in the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025. The marks have been published along with the list of finally qualified candidates on the Commission’s official website.

The document contains the roll number, name, date of birth, category and marks secured by the recommended candidates. The marks are shown for the written examination and the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET), with the final score calculated out of 600 marks.

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CAPF (ACs) Examination 2025 can check the official PDF to see their marks and qualifying status.

Direct link to check the official pdf

UPSC CAPF 2025: Category-Wise Number Of Recommended Candidates

Based on the category mentioned against the candidates in the released list, a total of 350 candidates have been included. The category-wise break-up is as follows:

General/Unreserved: 94 candidates

OBC: 118 candidates

SC: 62 candidates

ST: 32 candidates

EWS: 44 candidates

The category mentioned in the Commission’s list is based on the information provided in the official marks document. Candidates should refer to the original PDF for their individual details.

What does the UPSC CAPF marks list contain?

The marks document provides the details of the finally qualified candidates in a tabular format. It includes the candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, category and marks.

The marks are divided into two components:

Written examination: 450 marks

PST/PET: 150 marks

Total: 600 marks

The PDF lists candidates in descending order of their total marks. The first candidate in the published list has securedThe marks document provides the details of the finally qualified candidates in a tabular format. It includes the candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, category and marks.

The marks are divided into two components:

Written examination: 450 marks

PST/PET: 150 marks

Total: 600 marks

The PDF lists candidates in descending order of their total marks. The first candidate in the published list has secured 345 marks out of 600.

UPSC CAPF 2025 Marks: How to download PDF

The candidate can go through the procedure mentioned below to view and download the marks document.

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of UPSC, which is upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the What’s New section present on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link named “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025.”

Step 4: Click on that link to open the marks document.

Step 5: The marks document in the form of a PDF will be opened on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates will need to use the search option in the PDF document in order to find their roll number and name.

Step 7: They should look at their category, marks in written examination, PST/PET marks and the total marks.

Step 8: They should download and save the PDF document for future reference.

It is suggested that candidates check the official UPSC marks document for complete details.