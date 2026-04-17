UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For March 2026; Check Names Of Selected Candidates Here

The Union Public Service Commission has released the recruitment results finalised during March 2026, according to an official update issued on April 17 by PIB Delhi. The commission has recommended candidates for several posts across ministries, while informing selected candidates individually through post.
The notification also clarified that while applications of all candidates were considered, only shortlisted individuals were called for interviews and recommended for appointment.
Selected Candidates Across Key Posts
Technical Officer (Forestry) Grade II – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Salman Khan
Mani Shankar Tripathi
Aravind B. Rathod
Professor (Chemical Engineering) – National Sugar Institute, Kanpur
Prashant Bhimrao Dhanke
Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer – Naval Headquarters, Ministry of Defence
Rakesh Roy
Translator (Persian) – Signal Intelligence Directorate
Ms. Pratima Sharma
Deputy Director (Electrical) – Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment
Dev Kishan Sharma
Ashutosh Joshi
P. Vijaya Prasad
Deputy Director (Mechanical) – Directorate General of Mines Safety
Pradipta Kumar Sahoo
Praveen S.
Amar Anirudhan
Mithilesh Kalidas Lade
Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-Physics) – Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi
Ms. Kandepu Swapna Sri
Posts with no suitable candidates
The commission also noted that no suitable candidates were found for certain vacancies. These include the post of Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering) at the College of Military Engineering, Pune, and one post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities.
What candidates should know
UPSC has informed that selected candidates are being contacted directly. Those who were not shortlisted or recommended will not receive further communication.
Candidates are advised to check the official UPSC website for detailed recruitment results and future updates.