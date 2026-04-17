UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For March 2026; Check Names Of Selected Candidates Here

The Union Public Service Commission has released the recruitment results finalised during March 2026, according to an official update issued on April 17 by PIB Delhi. The commission has recommended candidates for several posts across ministries, while informing selected candidates individually through post.

The notification also clarified that while applications of all candidates were considered, only shortlisted individuals were called for interviews and recommended for appointment.

Direct link to check the PIB notice

Direct link to check the result

Selected Candidates Across Key Posts

Technical Officer (Forestry) Grade II – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Salman Khan

Mani Shankar Tripathi

Aravind B. Rathod

Professor (Chemical Engineering) – National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Prashant Bhimrao Dhanke

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer – Naval Headquarters, Ministry of Defence

Rakesh Roy

Translator (Persian) – Signal Intelligence Directorate

Ms. Pratima Sharma

Deputy Director (Electrical) – Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Dev Kishan Sharma

Ashutosh Joshi

P. Vijaya Prasad

Deputy Director (Mechanical) – Directorate General of Mines Safety

Pradipta Kumar Sahoo

Praveen S.

Amar Anirudhan

Mithilesh Kalidas Lade

Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-Physics) – Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi

Ms. Kandepu Swapna Sri

Direct link to check the result

Posts with no suitable candidates

The commission also noted that no suitable candidates were found for certain vacancies. These include the post of Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering) at the College of Military Engineering, Pune, and one post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities.

What candidates should know

UPSC has informed that selected candidates are being contacted directly. Those who were not shortlisted or recommended will not receive further communication.

Candidates are advised to check the official UPSC website for detailed recruitment results and future updates.