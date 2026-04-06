UPPSC RO/ARO Final Result 2023 Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in; 338 RO And 81 ARO Candidates Qualify, Check Topper List Here

UPPSC RO/ARO Final Result 2023: The final selection results for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Examination-2023 were made public late on Sunday night by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The Commission has designated 419 individuals as conditionally successful out of 419 open positions. Those who took the test can view their results at uppsc.up.nic.in, the Commission's website.

Direct link to check the official announcement

UPPSC RO/ARO Final Result 2023: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the result section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for and click on the RO/ARO Result 2026 link.

Step 4: View the PDF result that will show up on your screen.

Step 5: To find your result, search for your Roll Number.

Step 6: Download the PDF and store it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Topper List |

UPPSC RO/ARO Final Result 2023: Topper list

Anil Pandey

Aditya Pratap Singh

Lakshmi Verma

Nilesh Kumar Singh

Suraj Narayan Mishra

Shivanshu Sharma

Hrishu Shyamali

Shivam Pachori

Mangal Singh

Shivam Shukla

UPPSC RO/ARO Final Result 2023: Candidate statistics

For the test, 1,076,004 applications were submitted. 454,589 of these applicants took the preliminary exam. This test was supposed to take place on February 11, 2024, but the preliminary exam question paper was leaked. As a result, on July 27, 2025, the preliminary examination was repeated.

338 of the 419 successful applicants were chosen for the Review Officer positions, while 81 were chosen for the Assistant Review Officer positions. 5,930 applicants in all took part in the testing procedure. The Hindi typing test for the position of Assistant Review Officer was then administered from February 16 to February 19, 2026.

UPPSC RO/ARO Final Result 2023: Cut off

General: 127–137 marks

OBC (NCL): 122–128 marks

SC: 102–109 marks

ST: 90–98 marks

Female: 113–118 marks

PwD: 82–91 marks

Note: These are expected cut-offs. The official cut-off will be released by UPPSC along with the final result.