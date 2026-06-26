UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For Around 500 Vacancies At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Eligibility, Important Dates And How To Apply

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online registration process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official UPPSC website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for around 500 vacancies across various administrative and government departments in Uttar Pradesh. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending on the requirements received by the Commission.

Candidates should note that One Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory before submitting the application form. Those who have not yet generated an OTR number must do so at least 72 hours before filling out the online application.

Direct link to read the official advertisement

Direct link for user instruction

Direct link to apply

Direct link to Authenticate with OTR

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Online application begins: June 25, 2026

Last date to pay examination fee: July 27, 2026

Last date to submit online application: July 27, 2026

Application correction/modification window closes: August 3, 2026

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

UPPSC has notified approximately 500 vacancies for the PCS Examination 2026.

The recruitment includes several prestigious posts such as:

Deputy Collector

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Block Development Officer (BDO)

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO)

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax)

District Commandant Home Guards

Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer

Superintendent Jail

Assistant Labour Commissioner

Commercial Tax Officer

Naib Tehsildar

District Supply Officer

Excise Inspector

Food Safety Officer

Child Development Project Officer

District Programme Officer

Deputy Jailor

District Probation Officer

Information Officer

Principal, Government Intermediate College

Officer on Special Duty (Computer)

Several other Group A and Group B posts

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the examination must satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university by the last date of application.

Certain posts require specialised educational qualifications, such as degrees in Law, Food Technology, Computer Engineering, Social Work, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Psychology, or related disciplines.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

Candidates must fulfil the age criteria prescribed in the detailed UPPSC notification. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per Uttar Pradesh government rules.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 125

SC/ST: Rs 65

PwD: Rs 25

Ex-Servicemen: Rs 65

Dependents of Freedom Fighters/Women/Skilled Players: As per their original category.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website.

Step 2: Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.

Step 3: Log in using the OTR credentials and authenticate through OTP or password.

Step 4: Fill in the required educational qualifications and other details.

Step 5: Verify the application form carefully.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 7: Submit the application form.

Step 8: Download and keep a printout of the final submitted application for future reference.

Direct link for user instruction

Direct link to apply

Direct link to Authenticate with OTR

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

Preliminary Examination

Main (Written) Examination

Interview

For certain posts, selection may be based on the written examination as per the applicable service rules.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Important instructions for candidates

OTR registration is compulsory before applying.

Candidates without an OTR number should obtain it at least 72 hours before submitting the application.

No hard copy of the application is required at the preliminary examination stage.

Original documents and self-attested copies will be sought only when directed by the Commission during later stages.

Candidates can modify qualification-related details only once before the correction deadline.

Any incorrect information or concealment of facts may result in cancellation of candidature and debarment from future examinations.

Applicants are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before submitting their forms and regularly visit the official UPPSC website for updates regarding the examination schedule, admit cards and further recruitment process.