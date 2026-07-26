UPPSC PCS 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online application window for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2026 on July 27, 2026. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for Group A and Group B administrative posts can submit their applications through the official UPPSC website before the deadline.

The UPPSC PCS 2026 notification was released on June 25, 2026, outlining the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, vacancies, application procedure, and selection stages for one of the state's most competitive civil services examinations.

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UPPSC PCS 2026: Important Dates

Notification released: June 25, 2026

Application process began: June 25, 2026

Last date to apply: July 27, 2026

UPPSC PCS 2026: How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if you are a new applicant.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the online application form with the required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

UPPSC PCS 2026 vacancy details

The commission has announced around 500 vacancies for various Group A and Group B posts, including:

Deputy Collector

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Block Development Officer (BDO)

Other administrative positions

UPPSC PCS 2026 application fee

General/OBC: ₹125

SC/ST: ₹65

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): ₹25

UPPSC PCS 2026 selection process

The recruitment process comprises three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective type)

Main Examination (Descriptive)

Interview (Personality assessment)

Candidates are advised to verify their eligibility, upload all required documents correctly, and submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. They should also retain a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt for document verification and future recruitment stages.