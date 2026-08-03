UPPSC PCS 2026 Registration: Application Window Closes Today For 500 Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in; OTR Registration Mandatory, Check Details

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: The online application deadline for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 will end today, August 3, 2026, according to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Before the deadline, candidates who have not yet submitted their applications must finish the registration process on the UPPSC website.
On June 25, 2026, the commission published the UP PCS 2026 announcement, inviting qualified applicants to apply for 500 positions. Before completing the online application form, candidates must finish the One Time Registration (O.T.R.) process.
Direct link to read the official advertisement
Direct link for user instruction
Direct link to Authenticate with OTR
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Notification Release: June 25, 2026
Online Application Begins: June 25, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment & Application Submission: August 3, 2026
Correction/Modification Window & Fee Reconciliation: Till August 10, 2026
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
UPPSC has notified approximately 500 vacancies for the PCS Examination 2026.
The recruitment includes several prestigious posts such as:
Deputy Collector
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
Block Development Officer (BDO)
Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO)
Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax)
District Commandant Home Guards
Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer
Superintendent Jail
Assistant Labour Commissioner
Commercial Tax Officer
Naib Tehsildar
District Supply Officer
Excise Inspector
Food Safety Officer
Child Development Project Officer
District Programme Officer
Deputy Jailor
District Probation Officer
Information Officer
Principal, Government Intermediate College
Officer on Special Duty (Computer)
Several other Group A and Group B posts
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for the examination must satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Educational Qualification
By the application deadline, candidates must have earned a bachelor's degree from an accredited university.
Specialised educational credentials, such as degrees in law, food technology, computer engineering, social work, agriculture, commerce, education, psychology, or similar fields, are necessary for some positions.
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 125
SC/ST: Rs 65
PwD: Rs 25
Ex-Servicemen: Rs 65
Dependents of Freedom Fighters/Women/Skilled Players: As per their original category.
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates might follow these steps to finish the application process:
Step 1: Go to the UPPSC website.
Step 2: If you haven't previously, finish the One Time Registration (OTR).
Step 3: Use the OTR login credentials to log in and authenticate using a password or OTP.
Step 4: Enter the necessary educational background and further information.
Step 5: Carefully review the application.
Step 6: Use one of the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.
Step 7: Send in the application.
Step 8: Download the completed application and print it off for your records.
Direct link to Authenticate with OTR
UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The recruitment process will consist of:
Preliminary Examination
Main (Written) Examination
Interview
For certain posts, selection may be based on the written examination as per the applicable service rules.