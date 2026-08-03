UPPSC PCS 2026 Registration: Application Window Closes Today For 500 Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in; OTR Registration Mandatory, Check Details

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: The online application deadline for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 will end today, August 3, 2026, according to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Before the deadline, candidates who have not yet submitted their applications must finish the registration process on the UPPSC website.

On June 25, 2026, the commission published the UP PCS 2026 announcement, inviting qualified applicants to apply for 500 positions. Before completing the online application form, candidates must finish the One Time Registration (O.T.R.) process.

Direct link to read the official advertisement

Direct link for user instruction

Direct link to apply

Direct link to Authenticate with OTR

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Notification Release: June 25, 2026

Online Application Begins: June 25, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment & Application Submission: August 3, 2026

Correction/Modification Window & Fee Reconciliation: Till August 10, 2026

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

UPPSC has notified approximately 500 vacancies for the PCS Examination 2026.

The recruitment includes several prestigious posts such as:

Deputy Collector

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Block Development Officer (BDO)

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO)

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax)

District Commandant Home Guards

Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer

Superintendent Jail

Assistant Labour Commissioner

Commercial Tax Officer

Naib Tehsildar

District Supply Officer

Excise Inspector

Food Safety Officer

Child Development Project Officer

District Programme Officer

Deputy Jailor

District Probation Officer

Information Officer

Principal, Government Intermediate College

Officer on Special Duty (Computer)

Several other Group A and Group B posts

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the examination must satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Educational Qualification

By the application deadline, candidates must have earned a bachelor's degree from an accredited university.

Specialised educational credentials, such as degrees in law, food technology, computer engineering, social work, agriculture, commerce, education, psychology, or similar fields, are necessary for some positions.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 125

SC/ST: Rs 65

PwD: Rs 25

Ex-Servicemen: Rs 65

Dependents of Freedom Fighters/Women/Skilled Players: As per their original category.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates might follow these steps to finish the application process:

Step 1: Go to the UPPSC website.

Step 2: If you haven't previously, finish the One Time Registration (OTR).

Step 3: Use the OTR login credentials to log in and authenticate using a password or OTP.

Step 4: Enter the necessary educational background and further information.

Step 5: Carefully review the application.

Step 6: Use one of the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.

Step 7: Send in the application.

Step 8: Download the completed application and print it off for your records.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to Authenticate with OTR

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of:

Preliminary Examination

Main (Written) Examination

Interview

For certain posts, selection may be based on the written examination as per the applicable service rules.