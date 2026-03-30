UPPSC Announces Final PCS 2024 Results at uppsc.up.nic.in: 932 Candidates Recommended, 15 Posts Vacant | Website: https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

UPPSC Final PCS 2024 Results: The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2024 final results have been formally announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). A press release dated March 29, 2026, states that out of 947 notified vacancies in 24 different positions and services, 932 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Direct link to check the official announcement

UPPSC Final PCS 2024 Results: Important details

PCS Mains results announced – February 4, 2026

2,719 applicants selected for the interview stage – February 4, 2026

Interviews conducted – February 26 to March 23, 2026

Note: Twenty-one of the shortlisted applicants did not show up for the interview.

UPPSC Final PCS 2024 Results: Steps to check the result

By following the instructions below, candidates who took the UPPSC PCS 2024 exam can now view their final results.

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Select "What's New / Latest Updates."

Step 3: Click the "PCS 2024 Final Result" link.

Step 4: Get the PDF here.

Step 5: Enter your roll number by pressing Ctrl + F.

Step 6: Keep the result for future reference

UPPSC Final PCS 2024 Results: Selection Updates and Provisional Status for PCS and Deputy Jailor Posts

Candidates Selected: 932 candidates recommended based on combined performance in written exams and interviews.

Vacancies Unfilled: 15 positions remain vacant due to lack of qualified applicants:

1 Administrative Officer position

14 Administrator positions

These will be filled according to current Commission regulations.

Deputy Jailor Results: Determined solely on the basis of written exams.

Provisional Selections: Certain candidates marked provisional due to:

Differences in educational background

Category information discrepancies

Issues with related documents

Verification Process: Commission to conduct independent document verification; final selection depends on successful validation.

According to UPPSC, the official website will soon have comprehensive information about candidates' grades as well as cut-off scores by category and post.