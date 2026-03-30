UPPSC 2024 Results Out: Women Shine In Top Ranks As Neha Panchal Leads List

UPPSC 2024 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 late Sunday night, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of aspirants across the state.

Direct link to check the topper list

UPPSC Top 10 Toppers 2024:

Neha Panchal

Ananya Trivedi

Abhay Pratap Singh

Anamika Mishra

Neha Singh

Deepti Verma

Pooja Tiwari

Anurag Pandey

Shubham Singh

Women candidates have delivered a notable performance, with six securing positions in the top 10, including four from Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC 2024 Results: Candidate statistics

Overall, out of 932 selected candidates, 319 are women, accounting for a success rate of 34.22 per cent, a slight rise from last year’s 33.46 per cent.

UPPSC 2024 Results: Recruitment details

The recruitment drive aimed to fill 947 posts across 24 categories, of which 932 have been filled. A few vacancies remain due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. The Commission conducted interviews between February 26 and March 23, during which 21 candidates were absent.

According to UPPCS Secretary Ashok Kumar, detailed marks and category-wise cut-off scores will be released shortly on the official website.

UPPSC 2024 Results: How to check UPPSC Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPPSC Final Result 2024’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Open the PDF file of selected candidates

Step 4: Search your roll number or name

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates whose results are marked as ‘PROV’ must submit the required documents within the given timeline, failing which their candidature may be cancelled.